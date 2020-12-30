In the days after he killed any hopes of Ruan Pienaar remaining at Ulster for the final year of his career, David Nucifora's name was mud in Belfast rugby circles.

A year after what then felt like a fateful decision, the IRFU's performance director made the short trip north.

"I sat up at Kingspan in their play-off game recently and almost surreally listened to the crowd chant 'Cooney, Cooney, Cooney!' I was thinking, 'Am I really here?'" he recalled with a broad smile in 2018. Job done.

The Australian signs off on every contract in Irish rugby and the provinces must present him with a business case before they make a big signing.

And when Ulster go before him with their plans to replace outgoing Springbok No 8 Marcell Coetzee, they will have to show Nucifora that there is no Irish option who can do the job.

In their statement confirming the South African's controversial return home to play for the Blue Bulls, the northern province made it clear that they would be going to the market to replace him.

Long term, this year's Ireland U-20 captain David McCann is capable of becoming Ulster's No 8 but it would be too much to ask him to make that leap right away.

The big question is whether coach Dan McFarland and operations director Bryn Cunningham will be allowed to go beyond Ireland for their man.

Edinburgh's brilliant Fijian Bill Mata is on the market, 2019 World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit is available while there are always options in South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

But Nucifora will be looking at the log-jam at Leinster and the growing queue at Munster, wondering if the solution lies closer to home.

And if they kick up a fuss, he'll point to the darling of Ravenhill, Cooney, as an example of how well interprovincial transfers can work in their favour.

Of course, Ulster can use the example of Munster signing Springbok World Cup winners RG Snyman and Damian de Allende to counter the argument.

But given the World Cup draw pits Ireland against the 'Boks there might not be much appetite for more of Jacques Nienaber's starters getting to know the Irish ways, while the post-pandemic financial picture will surely limit the buying power.

Ulster have had a steady stream of blue-chip signings in the past decade, with Coetzee coming on the back of Charles Piutau who followed Pienaar, John Afoa and Johann Muller's stint at the club.

They will scour the market, but Nucifora's priority is providing options for Andy Farrell.

And as he peruses his depth chart on Excel from his base Down Under, the former Wallaby hooker will look at the presence of three No 8s capped by Ireland in 2020 at the same province and see an opportunity.

Leinster won't be happy that, once again, their superb squad is seen as the solution to everybody else's problem.

Indeed, they'll point at Munster where Gavin Coombes has emerged as a contender in a back-row that already features two international back-rows and wonder if Johann van Graan's squad should be the one to take a hit this time.

But the reality for Leo Cullen is that with Caelan Doris (21) now firmly established as the national team's first-choice No 8, the presence of Max Deegan (24) and Jack Conan (28) in the same panel creates some uncomforable questions.

Recently, Rhys Ruddock has been outstanding at No 8. Fit-again Dan Leavy can deputise there too. In the academy, Ireland U-20 blindside Alex Soroka is also capable of playing there .

Conan and Deegan signed new contracts in 2019. Leinster don't announce the duration of their deals, but it's likely that at least one of the two are up for renewal right now, and with Nucifora pressing pause on all negotiations due to the financial issues brought about by the pandemic, next year's business remains up in the air.

Leinster have been able to agree some commitments in principle, but they know better than to trust anything until the ink is dry.

Hawaiian prop Roman Salanoa left Cullen in the lurch last spring, heading to Munster after saying he’d stay and that chapter soured relations between the province and headquarters.

Under Nucifora, interprovincial moves have become de rigueur.

Ulster's pack last weekend contained four players who attended school in Dublin, the Munster first-team squad contains five ex-Leinster players and ex-Ulster centre Chris Farrell, and Connacht have always dipped into their rival provinces to add to their panel.

So far, fears over the erosion of the provinces' identity have proved unfounded and one only has to look at the welcome Joey Carbery received in Cork or the delight with which Ulster fans greeted Jack McGrath's move north to see that if a player is good and tries hard fans won’t really care where they’re from.

"It’s about making sure that we have the right players getting appropriate game-time," Nucifora said in 2018.

"As much as there is the strength of parochialism, it can also be our biggest challenge. No one wants to take away the identity of the teams but at the same time, no one wants to see the Ireland team doing poorly.

"We’ve got to make sure that the right decisions are made.

"The way the system works at the moment is that yes, there is a desire from us at times for people to take up opportunities but at the end of the day, it’s up to the players.

"Our system is dictated by what the players want and unless the player wants to go he is not made to go anywhere.

"All we can do is create a system that shows him the opportunity and lets that happen and he has to say 'yes, I want to do that'."

It hasn't happened before, but given he holds all the cards in the negotiation of central contracts there is a chance he could try and convince one of Munster's big two back-rows that their future lies in the north.

That, however, seems a stretch. The solution would appear to lie in a more familiar place.

In Cooney's case, the then Connacht scrum-half saw the opportunity and got in touch with Ulster directly.

We haven't heard if Conan, Deegan or Coombes have initiated a move, but there's a big opening for an Irish-qualified No 8 to fill.