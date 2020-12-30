| -1°C Dublin

The answer to Ulster's Coetzee conundrum may lie with Leinster once again

Ruaidhrí O'Connor

Left to right, departing Ulster star Marcell Coetzee, IRFU performance director David Nucifora and Leinster's Jack Conan Expand

In the days after he killed any hopes of Ruan Pienaar remaining at Ulster for the final year of his career, David Nucifora's name was mud in Belfast rugby circles.

A year after what then felt like a fateful decision, the IRFU's performance director made the short trip north.

"I sat up at Kingspan in their play-off game recently and almost surreally listened to the crowd chant 'Cooney, Cooney, Cooney!' I was thinking, 'Am I really here?'" he recalled with a broad smile in 2018. Job done.

