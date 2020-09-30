The addition of South African's big hitters could transform a new PRO16

Yesterday, the plates on which the rugby world rests shifted once and for all. The decision by the South African Rugby Union to pivot north and enter their four biggest franchises in what will be the PRO16 will have lasting ramifications for the global game.

For the tournament itself, the arrival of established, quality teams with 25 years of tradition, iconic stadiums and large fan-bases can only be a good thing.

The PRO16 will be far more difficult to win than it has ever been before (in previous guises), with four Springbok-laden teams coming on board to test and deepen the quality of an oft-callow league.

Like everything in life during the pandemic, there is plenty of uncertainty around how and when it will be pulled off but what is clear is that this is happening.

Why now?

Although 25 years ago the South Africans went into business with the New Zealanders and Australians to set up Super Rugby, they have long looked north for salvation.

Despite their weak currency, the broadcasters from the Rainbow Nation drove that tournament financially but with time-zones creating awkward kick-off times and the competition expanded into new territories at the expense of the product.

New Zealand's decision to go it alone with Australia in a domestic tournament that feeds into Super Rugby has created the circumstances where the South Africans can pull the trigger.

The South Africans haven't offered much so far, have they?

It would be unfair to lump the Cheetahs in with the woeful Southern Kings, but it's fair to say that neither has really caught the imagination since they joined the PRO14 in 2017. The Cheetahs have been competitive, but they can't keep their best players.

So, why is this different?

The four teams who are joining the expanded PRO16 are the blue-chip South African franchises who all have huge fan-bases in big cities and well-populated regions.

The Stormers, for example, have World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit in their back-row while there are better players across all of the squads.

They'll come into the tournament ready to contend and they'll hope that the capacity to generate greater revenue strengthens their ability to keep their best players at home.

When?

That's one of the unknowns being worked on by organisers who have to work within the public health guidelines,

Certainly, they won't be in this side of Christmas but with the Lions arriving in South Africa next July the Springboks will be desperate to get these players playing regular games against good opposition in the New Year.

With the fixtures for the first eight rounds already announced for the 12 non-South African teams, PRO Rugby staff are working on a way of fairly integrating the new sides in the New Year. They can play each other on Six Nations down weeks and European weekends, so that might help.

What will it look like?

Ultimately, it appears likely the tournament will run over 18 match-weeks with four blocs of teams playing each other twice.

That would mean the Irish provinces, Welsh regions and South African franchises would have six derbies each a season, while the Scots and Italians would be paired together.

Everyone would then play each other once, either home and away, with the top eight sides going into a play-off series of quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final. Travel will be limited, but each team will make at least one long-haul trip to South Africa during the season.

What's in it for us?

That structure will decrease the number of matches across the season which should increase the quality and number of times the teams are at full strength.

While laying the blame for Leinster's defeat to Saracens at the PRO14 is a stretch, the blue province's dominance is not a good thing for them, the tournament or their rivals.

For Andy Farrell, this becomes a better proving ground for prospective internationals while it should be easier to sell season tickets - whenever that's allowed to happen - and broadcast subscriptions on the back of better games.

Additionally, the South African broadcaster SuperSport is a big player which can beef up the rights deal.

What's the downside?

Travel costs are a major factor, particularly if games continue behind closed doors.