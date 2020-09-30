| 12.4°C Dublin

The addition of South African's big hitters could transform a new PRO16

Ruaidhri O'Connor

 

The Cheetahs have been voted out of the new arrangement for a Pro16 Expand

Yesterday, the plates on which the rugby world rests shifted once and for all. The decision by the South African Rugby Union to pivot north and enter their four biggest franchises in what will be the PRO16 will have lasting ramifications for the global game.

For the tournament itself, the arrival of established, quality teams with 25 years of tradition, iconic stadiums and large fan-bases can only be a good thing.

The PRO16 will be far more difficult to win than it has ever been before (in previous guises), with four Springbok-laden teams coming on board to test and deepen the quality of an oft-callow league.