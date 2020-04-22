The 50/22 rule might not change the game - but it could bring back one of rugby's lost arts

A petrol station nearby is offering what it declares to be 'A Futuristic Experience'.

An attractive proposition at the best of times, imagine the excitement this is causing locally. Here we are, well removed from the best of times, never more uncertain about what the future may hold, and for the price of a few quid you can be transported to a point over the horizon. Sign me up.

You don’t have to leave your car. Indeed, doing so would be dangerous. Not since the Orgasmatron in Woody Allen’s Sleeper has there been such anticipation over popping a few coins in the slot.

And it will be an interesting picture. When last year World Rugby announced a few tweaks to the laws, the one that jumped out was the 50-22 – so if you bounce the ball into touch in your opponents’ 22, from a kick inside your own half, you get the lineout.

It’s a massive reward for the attacking team. The idea was to create more space in the defensive line by having to shore up your backfield, rather than risk conceding a lineout platform in your 22.

According to World Rugby, last month the stats coming back from Australia’s National Rugby Championship (NRC), where the 50-22 was trialled late last year, were not game-changing. For example, over the 31 matches in that competition, played out from August to October, there were 14 gains from 50-22, of which three yielded tries.

It’s unclear how quickly those tries were scored, but if 11 of the lineouts led to a turnover then there is something else wrong.

Let’s rewind to the first stat: the 14 gains in position. What kind of kicks were being used by the attacking team to get the foothold in the opposition 22 in the first place?

Last weekend, Sky broadcast again the 2009 Lions series in South Africa. It took up a decent chunk of space in the schedule. Lots of things have changed since then, one being the virtual disappearance of the spiral kick as the tool of choice, replaced subsequently by the end-over-end punt.

Four years later, when the Lions went to Australia, Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell were the playmakers. Before every game they would be out ahead of the rest, punting the ball end-over-end to each other, over 40 metres. It was an exercise in precision.

Lots of the kicking in the 2009 series had been rank. True, the pressure was extraordinary given the circumstances, but it was like watching lads in a darkened room, groping around for the light switch. So if end-over-end hadn’t been invented, then neither had the kick pass. The closest we came to hang time was the odd box kick, but even they were mostly off-colour.

The connection with the 50-22 is that defending a decent spiral kick is like chasing a bird in flight. Ronan O’Gara used to get no end of enjoyment from sending lads scurrying after his laser-like missiles. The spiral is all about speed through the air. The end-over-end is easier to deliver and frequently very accurate, but it gives defenders a better chance to connect with it. And return the compliment.

There was a touch of the Glenn Hoddles about O’Gara’s party piece, running full backs ragged. So he would contend that the 10s of today are either not up to scratch in that department, or else choosing the easy way out.

Sexton, however, could argue that in rugby’s constant shifts and twists since O’Gara signed off, we now have a backfield that typically has two virtual fullbacks: one with 15 on his shirt and the other could be 11, 14 or even 9. In which case the expression "finding grass" was born. Getting some green was less of an issue when O’Gara was rifling balls left and right.

The idea of the 50-22 law is to make it harder to kick into space, by forcing teams to put even more resources into that area. So if you have three players covering off the backfield then that’s a bit more space for the attack to use by keeping the ball in hand. We’ve seen already from Australia’s NRC that it wasn’t exactly a game-changer, but unfortunately their stats don’t drill too far down. So while we know of the 14 instances of 50-22 in the 31 games, we don’t know how many attempts went off course. Neither do we know what kind of punts were used.

Then there is the ball itself. The spiral kick separates the master craftsman from the hod carrier. But even those at the top of their game will tell you it’s not a question of blaming your tools if the ball simply isn’t fit for purpose. For example, at the start of the season the Irish provinces get 50 brand new balls from PRO14, followed by another 50 midway through the campaign. So those balls are 'kicked in' soon enough and the kickers/throwers/passers all know what they’re dealing with.

When Europe rolls around – or when PRO14 reaches its knockout stages – the balls change either in make (from Rhino to Gilbert) or in branding, or both. These balls arrive in match week. Sometimes, seemingly, late in match week, much to the annoyance of the kickers. In those circumstances, on the big day they’ll opt mostly for what’s safest: end-over-end rather than spiral.

You’d think something so fundamental could be sorted out to everyone’s satisfaction. At one stage a few years back you had three separate manufacturers – Rhino in Pro 12, Gilbert in the Six Nations and Adidas in Europe – supplying to three different tournaments. If kicking is your bread and butter then that’s a lot on your plate.

So don’t hold your breath for 50-22 to change the face of rugby. Sexton, for example, clearly is comfortable with whatever is required, but he’s got a lot to weigh up before he puts boot to ball.