The 50/22 rule might not change the game - but it could bring back one of rugby's lost arts

Brendan Fanning

Ronan O'Gara was the master of the spiral kick during his playing career.

Ronan O'Gara was the master of the spiral kick during his playing career.

Ronan O'Gara was the master of the spiral kick during his playing career. Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Ronan O'Gara was the master of the spiral kick during his playing career. Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

A petrol station nearby is offering what it declares to be 'A Futuristic Experience'.

An attractive proposition at the best of times, imagine the excitement this is causing locally. Here we are, well removed from the best of times, never more uncertain about what the future may hold, and for the price of a few quid you can be transported to a point over the horizon. Sign me up.

You don’t have to leave your car. Indeed, doing so would be dangerous. Not since the Orgasmatron in Woody Allen’s Sleeper has there been such anticipation over popping a few coins in the slot.