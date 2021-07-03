'That Shizuoka day was a bit of a motivation for us' - James Ryan hails Ireland's Japanese revenge mission

Amanaki Mafi of Japan is tackled by James Ryan and Billy Burns of Ireland during the Aviva Stadium clash. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A week of mixed messages ended with a resounding one delivered by Irish captain James Ryan.

Not only did he serve up revenge for 2019 World Cup humiliation but there was also a personal sense of vengeance after a week of swirling speculation which seemed to leave him further than ever away from a Lions call-up.

And now Ryan has committed himself to sorting out his lingering issues after this July’s two-test series is concluded which will put him out of realistic Lions contention – if he was ever a meaningful contender in the first instance.

After being snubbed by Lions coach Warren Gatland last week, when his fitness was apparently an issue, a remarkable physical recovery from an adductor issue ensured he not only started Ireland’s unconvincing win against Japan but completed it too.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell had muddied the waters when shedding little light on his conversation with Gatland last weekend but Ryan’s response on and off the field was definitive.

Asked afterwards about any lingering disappointment after aborted discussions about a potential call-up for Alun Wyn Jones, Ryan pointedly ignored the question and praised the Irish medics instead.

Read More

It is clear that the issue still grates with the sky-scraping second-row.

“Look, I’ve been carrying a few niggles,” said Ryan, who had been struggling with an adductor muscle injury which may – or may not – have influenced Gatland in his conversations with Irish coach Andy Farrell last weekend.

“Credit to the physios who got me back for this. I’m delighted to play and lead out my country, it’s a huge honour.”

And it seems certain that Ryan will take time out after this summer series to sort out his lingering fitness issues – ruling out any prospect of a Lions call-up.

“I felt really good today. I haven’t been able to put games and weeks together this season. After these couple of games, it will be a good window to commit myself to sorting out a few niggles.

Expand Close Ireland head coach Andy Farrell before the clash with Japan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland head coach Andy Farrell before the clash with Japan

“We’re delighted with the result and I’m so proud of being able to lead out my country and I’m looking forward to playing next week.”

Ryan was a member of the side humbled by the Brave Blossoms at Shizuoka in the last World Cup and, though his side were much-changed here, a rusty Ireland at times resembled that ramshackle affair before storming to victory in a strong second-half display.

“That game in 2019 was one of the hardest games I ever played,” said Ryan who, like his side, started terribly but gradually improved. “The game they play, it’s such a fast high tempo game and we knew this would be a seriously tough.

“That Shizuoka day was a bit of a motivation for us and I’m delighted we got the win in front of 3000 fans, the first time we’ve had fans her in 18 months.

“They had two games under their belt and that made a difference e in the first-half. But it was a positive and we didn’t panic, we had chats and put in a strong second-half. It was a special day for Gav Coombes as well making is debut.”

Ireland’s vengeance clearly trumped any plans for experimentation as Farrell’s desperation for a win was obvious, limiting the opportunities for the exciting Coombes and Craig Casey to get decent minutes.

“We learned that test match rugby is never perfect. We were a bit inaccurate, shaky in the first-half so the importance of that calm piece in our game-plan when things aren’t going right, to be able to turn the page and go again.”

Head coach Farrell’s socially distanced press conference saw him also distance himself from any sense of disappointment with the performance.

“It’s not a mixed bag for me, I’m delighted with the win. It was always going to be a tough challenge for us,” said head coach Farrell, who confirmed Chris Farrell failed a second-half HIA while Jordan Larmour has a groin issue yet to be fully diagnosed.

“I learned quite a lot. It’s never going to be perfect. They were more test-match fit compared to us. We were rusty, compounded errors with errors and made it easier for them.

Read More

“But we controlled the game in the second-half with set-piece. Dealing with negativity within your own game is the hardest thing but we managed to stay calm and controlled and that got us through in the end.

“I thought the half-backs controlled the last 20 minutes,” added Farrell, who defended the use of his bench, with debutant Gavin Coombes getting only ten minutes and Craig Casey 90 seconds.

“We were decimated in the backs and Craig Casey like some scrum-halves have been in that situation before when we only have one sub left.”