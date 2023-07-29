Terenure tour match in Argentina abandoned after alleged ‘punching and gouging’

The AIL champions are on a three-match tour in Argentina but their opening fixture was called off after 25 minutes with the tourists leading 7-0. It is understood no one was injured.

Originally scheduled to play Newman — the club of former Puma and Leinster star Felipe Contepomi — there was a late change to the fixture with CUBA (Club Universitario de Buenos Aires) filling the gap at short notice.

Terenure coach Sean Skehan, who is in transit to hook up with the squad for their last game there next week, wrote a long account of the situation based on his conversations with club colleagues who travelled from the start.

The account seemingly was “an internal communication” but has since been widely circulated on WhatsApp.

It is understood the account has been forwarded by a local rugby source in Buenos Aires to both the president of the Argentine union (UAR) and the CEO of the Buenos Aires Rugby Union. A CUBA spokesperson was not contactable.

“The respective level of the two teams seems to have been quite disproportionate in terms of quality, with the Terenure team having recently being (sic) crowned as domestic champions of Ireland in May of this year and the side representing CUBA club being predominantly made of 3/4th grade players,” Skehan wrote.

“Physically this resulted in a very unbalanced matchup. The game was ultimately abandoned after about 25 minutes of play with the score 7-0 in Terenure College’s favour.

“The CUBA club XV had approached the match in a manner that totally went against the spirit of the game. Multiple acts of off the ball foul play including punching, attempted gouging and dangerously late and high collisions resulted in significant distress amongst the Terenure playing group. Concerns of the nature of the game were raised with the referee and CUBA club’s coaches, with unsatisfactory responses delivered.

“The Terenure players felt if they had reacted to the many instances of physical provocation, the physical imbalance of the sides which greatly favoured Terenure would have resulted in serious injury being inflicted upon the CUBA club’s players.

“Given this state of affairs and the incredibly chaotic nature of the officiating of the fixture, the Terenure team decided to withdraw from the game. I would like to express my great disappointment as an officer of the club that such a set of circumstances unfolded as they did.

“Touring is an integral part of the game of rugby union, where friendships are born and lifelong memories are made. I do not believe the behaviour exhibited by CUBA club’s players and coaches reflected positively on their club and greatly sullied our touring parties (sic) experience of what should have been an excellent occasion.”

Terenure left the scene soon after the premature finish declining an offer of post-match hospitality by CUBA representatives. According to a local Buenos Aires rugby source the game was handled by an official of the Buenos Aires referees association.