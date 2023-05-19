Terenure College hero Caolan Dooley and Blackrock skipper Michelle Claffey named AIL players of the season

Caolan Dooley capped a remarkable Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) season for Terenure College RFC and him personally after the goal-kicking final hero was crowned the Division 1A player of the season.

Dooley kicked a whopping 30 points in ‘Nure’s recent final success, as they dethroned defending champions Clontarf at the Aviva Stadium.

The Limerick native’s unerring accuracy from the tee saw ‘Nure land their first AIL title to spark wild celebrations.

The women’s player of the season went to Michelle Claffey, who, like Dooley, enjoyed an outstanding campaign, having led Blackrock to victory over Railway Union.

Ryan O'Neill of City of Armagh was named Division 1B player of the season, with David Whitten (Queen's University), Michael Doyle (Greystones) and Rhys O'Donnell (Instonians) also recognised in their respective divisions.

Meanwhile, Jason Moreton of Wicklow RFC and City Of Armagh's Chris Parker were named women’s and men’s coaches of the year, respectively.

The awards follow a stellar season, which culminated with a record attendance at the Energia AIL Men’s Division 1A final at the Aviva Stadium reaching a record 8,642, an increase of 50pc on last year’s decider.

“On behalf of the IRFU, I would like to extend a mighty congratulations to the winner of each award, and my thanks to all who attended this evening,” IRFU president John Robinson said.

“Furthermore, my thanks to Energia for their support and promotion of the Energia All-Ireland League as title sponsor.

"We look forward to continuing to work together over the coming years, and truly appreciate their efforts in delivering the Energia AIL Awards.”

Energia AIL Player of the Season Awards

Energia All-Ireland League Women's Division Player Of The Season 2022/23: Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men's Division 1A Player Of The Season 2022/23:Caolan Dooley (Terenure College RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men's Division 1B Player Of The Season 2022/23: Ryan O'Neill (City Of Armagh RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men's Division 2A Player Of The Season 2022/23: David Whitten (Queen's University RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men's Division 2B Player Of The Season 2022/23: Michael Doyle (Greystones RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men's Division 2C Player Of The Season 2022/23:Rhys O'Donnell (Instonians RFC)

Energia AIL Coach of the Season Awards

Energia All-Ireland League Women's Division Coach Of The Season 2022/23:Jason Moreton (Wicklow RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men's Division Coach Of The Season 2022/23:Chris Parker (City Of Armagh RFC)

Energia AIL Community Hero Award

David Hicks (De La Salle Palmerstown)

Energia AIL Possibilities Award

Wicklow RFC

Energia AIL Referee of the Season Award

Peter Martin (Queen’s University)

Energia AIL Club Scene Award

Cork Constitution FC