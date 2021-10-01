| 9.1°C Dublin

Tears and fears: Where does Irish women’s rugby go from here?

Devastation has given way to recrimination and soul-searching as those who love the game try to find ways to arrest the slide

Dejected Ireland players after the Rugby World Cup qualifier defeat by Scotland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Close

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

TWO buses took the Ireland squad from the Stadio Lanfrachi to their team hotel last Saturday night in Parma and under Covid-19 regulations the players were forced to sit alone, masks on, as they contemplated the reality that their world had fallen apart.

If that sounds melodramatic, consider that these players have trained with a singular goal for 18 months through the pandemic. Most have arranged their careers around their rugby, spending evenings and weekends at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Abbotstown and passing up opportunities to spend time with friends and family in fear of contracting Covid-19 and breaching the bubble.

Although they receive a per diem on match days, these amateurs athletes balanced their full-time jobs with their World Cup dreams; fitting in video analysis, recovery and all the rest around their day.

