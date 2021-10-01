Tears and fears: Where does Irish women’s rugby go from here?

TWO buses took the Ireland squad from the Stadio Lanfrachi to their team hotel last Saturday night in Parma and under Covid-19 regulations the players were forced to sit alone, masks on, as they contemplated the reality that their world had fallen apart.

If that sounds melodramatic, consider that these players have trained with a singular goal for 18 months through the pandemic. Most have arranged their careers around their rugby, spending evenings and weekends at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Abbotstown and passing up opportunities to spend time with friends and family in fear of contracting Covid-19 and breaching the bubble.

Although they receive a per diem on match days, these amateurs athletes balanced their full-time jobs with their World Cup dreams; fitting in video analysis, recovery and all the rest around their day.

And so, when Sarah Law’s conversion sailed over the bar everything they worked for was gone. The players are devastated, they feel they’ve let the country down.

Claire Molloy has retired, others will follow and a tranche is considering whether they can commit so much time and effort for another cycle; whether it’s worth it all. The rebuilding job will be massive.

A week on, the IRFU has begun the process of figuring out why Ireland, ever-present at the tournament since 1994, semi-finalists in 2014 and hosts the last time the World Cup was held in 2017, finished third in a competition featuring nations they beat regularly.

Current and former players, administrators, IRFU staff and coaches spoke to the Irish Independent on and off the record this week and all have strong opinions on the direction the game needs to travel.

However, there is a level of scepticism about the will at IRFU level to do what is needed to get the game on a strong footing again.

The union dispute that notion. Fiona Steed, a former player now on the IRFU Committee and chair of the Women’s sub-committee, says she is determined to right the current wrongs but says she “understands the frustrations” within the club game.

However, she warned that this process is an “evolution rather than a revolution”. There are fears that the train is about to leave the station and Ireland is delaying the taxi outside the house while it chooses what hat to wear.

The first step will see the IRFU conduct their tournament review, which it says will use a mix of “external consultants and internal stakeholders” in line with the 2019 Men’s World Cup quarter-final defeat. If it mirrors the Men’s review of 2019, then its findings will not be made public.

Already, Steed is part of a group led by union vice-president John Robinson and Welsh independent consultant Amanda Bennett reviewing every level of the game and says “everything is on the table”.

According to the union: “The (World Cup) Review Group and its terms of reference are currently being finalised. Both will be framed against the background that an extensive review of the structures around Women’s Rugby has already been commissioned by the IRFU and is currently under way.”

Across all of the key metrics on the 2018-2023 strategic plan, Irish women’s rugby is failing to achieve its goals. It remains to be seen if that has repercussions for the men in charge of high performance, performance director David Nucifora and Anthony Eddy, who is the director of women and Sevens.

The Scotland defeat came against the backdrop of the union apologising to the players of Connacht for the dreadful changing conditions at Energia Park in Donnybrook and does not help the perception that the standards being applied at women’s level fall below that of the men.

The union points to the growth of the game, in terms of playing numbers and an increase in board representation for women, as signs that it is moving in the right direction.

By next year, one out of every four members of IRFU committees will be women. They won’t hit their target of 5,000 players by 2023, but everyone acknowledges that the pandemic has set participation sport back.

Still, the marquee team has fallen on hard times. How did it come to this and where do we go from here?





Cohesion, coaching and games

The players and coaches will accept their part in the underperformance. There is almost a universal consensus that Ireland were hindered by a lack of game-time in Parma. Having finished third in this year’s Six Nations with wins over Scotland and Italy, Adam Griggs’ side were the clear favourites to qualify.

They trained hard and were afforded plenty of support and top-class facilities. The IRFU tried to organise a friendly against Wales but couldn’t get it across the line due to the pandemic restrictions. Attempts to release the players to their provinces for the Interpros, scheduled just two weeks before the tournament, couldn’t get through the union’s Covid-19 committee.

It was decided to prioritise the squad’s bio-secure bubble and play in-house matches instead.

Although no team in Parma had the perfect build-up, Ireland looked undercooked against Spain. That defeat put them on the back foot, but they bounced back against Italy and then went into the Scotland game with renewed confidence. Even when they trailed at half-time, they believed they could win.

Their game-management cost them as the frequent changes in personnel under Griggs came back to bite them.

Stacey Flood was the 10th No 10 picked by the coach at this tournament after Hannah Tyrrell retired to turn her attention to Gaelic football after the Six Nations.

Flood is a talented member of the Sevens programme and she, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lucy Mulhall became available due to the pandemic. All three lack XVs experience, but for the biggest game of the cycle, they were pitched in against Spain. Mulhall won her first cap, Murphy Crowe her third and Flood her fourth.

If that trio were going to be starters in Ireland’s World Cup push, then surely they should have been part of the team from far earlier.

In contrast, Scotland were battle-hardened with a core of XVs players on part-time deals with the SRU.

Inexperience wasn’t the only factor. After Saturday’s defeat, Griggs pointed to the team’s set-piece woes as their undoing. Whatever they worked on in training didn’t come into effect in the lineout, while the lack of a scrum coach in Italy clearly cost them.

Players now wonder if they allowed standards to slip; if mistakes and discipline were let slide at training.

Griggs is awaiting the IRFU review to see if he’ll remain in the job. Asked if the head coach’s position was under review, the union said: “While no terms of reference have yet been set, it is reasonable to presume that the performance of all elements of the preparations will be reviewed.”





The Sevens/XVs divide

Since Nucifora and Eddy arrived, Sevens has been front and centre of the IRFU’s strategy.

There has long been friction between the two teams who share a finite resource, beginning with the decision to take Ali Miller, Sene Naoupu and Tyrrell out of the squad to play France in the 2017 Six Nations so they could play Sevens.

This week, Miller said she was “afraid to say no to that trip for fear of not being selected for the XVs World Cup”. She spoke about the imbalance between the amount of training the Sevens squad are doing compared to actual game-time and outlined how difficult she found it to transition between the two.

The Sevens team are not tearing up trees. Covid-19 has disrupted their schedule, but they did not qualify for the 2016 or 2020 Olympics and have never finished in the top six of the World Series.

The Sevens programme does contribute to the IRFU coffers in the form of Sports Council funding while cracking the Olympics would open the doors to a new generation of girls.

Within the XVs game, there’s a fear that they’ve become second-class citizens.

Steed says the balance between the two codes will be reviewed, but clearly, the players need to play more rugby.





What lies beneath

Put on the spot in a press conference during the Six Nations, Griggs was unable to answer the question of who is in charge of the women’s All-Ireland League that provides the majority of his players. Although he later clarified those remarks, it’s wasn’t a good look.

His confusion was not unreasonable – the governance structures of the league that supplies the bulk of players to the national coach are convoluted.

Colin McEntee runs the men’s and women’s league, while Amanda Greensmith is the rugby development manager. The IRFU women’s sub-committee rubber-stamps decisions on the participation side of the game and yet Eddy and Nucifora have no part in that side of the house.

On October 22 last year, the ten All-Ireland League clubs wrote to then women’s sub-committee chair Mary Quinn and CC’d to senior members of the IRFU hierarchy calling for more representation for the All-Ireland League clubs at committee level and the establishment of a new commission to represent the performance side of the organisation.

The letter was not signed by an individual and the IRFU, who argue it didn’t come through the proper channels, never replied.

The league clubs are frustrated by the need to go through their club reps, the provincial and IRFU committees to get decisions made, although the union questions the unanimity of purpose behind the demand for change.

The clubs have requested the league be scheduled in harmony with the international season. Last week, the AIL kicked off on the same day as the Scotland game. Last year’s schedule saw the play-offs clash with the April Six Nations.

Steed has recently taken over from Quinn and says her door is open, but she insists clubs have to realise that there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach on offer and that change will take time.

The place of the interpros is another issue that needs to be addressed. Fiona Coghlan questioned their value this week and, while players like playing for their provinces because it brings a certain prestige, there is only so much you can achieve in a four-team tournament in which two of the teams are far stronger than the others.

This season, the IRFU secured Vodafone as lead sponsors for the three-round tournament and TG4 came on board as broadcasters. However, the players did not receive expenses for their time.

Players have begun to vote with their feet. The English Premier XVs is already home to six members of the Ireland squad that played in Parma. Eddy brokered Linda Djougang’s move to Clermont and the IRFU announced it on the eve of the interpros, a curiously timed move that spoke to a lack of synergy.

In England, clubs receive £80,000 per year from the RFU, designed to sustain full-time coaching for two teams, which in turn leads to greater playing numbers for the national team to choose from.

Although it is not full-time professional rugby, the league is well-promoted and of such a standard that it is attracting leading players from Ireland, Scotland and Wales, where on0e leading club has folded its women’s team due to the exodus.

In 2019, the IRFU looked to follow that model with a 10-team top flight and a set of minimum standards across the board. As support, they’d receive €8,000 per club but were expected to meet a long and detailed list of standards.

Running a club to that standard costs around €200,000, according to an informed source, so clubs are reliant on sponsorship and benefactors.

Relying on volunteers can take a toll. Grace Davitt was coaching Cooke when she got talking to Wasps coach Giselle Maher about how she builds a team culture.

“She laid it out and I asked, ‘Where do you get the time?’ She said she’s ‘full-time, fully paid, this is my job’,” the ex-Ireland centre said. “I’m here trying to coach an AIL team, hold down a job, while doing video analysis, organise the bus – it’s such a different thing.

“Clubs are struggling, men’s teams are paying coaches but they’re just looking for volunteers (for the women’s team), never mind a good coach.

“At the moment, it’s AIL criteria to have all these things but we all know some things are great to write things down on paper, but sometimes the physio is also the jersey washer and the bus organiser!”

In the end, despite her love for coaching, Davitt chose to step back from the commitment.

There’s a big gap in quality between the top teams and the rest and it’s striking how few of the clubs that dominate the men’s game are involved at the sharp edge of the women’s. Fifteen of the 20 Division 1 men’s clubs do not have senior women’s team competing at league level; only Old Belvedere have a Division 1 men’s and women’s team.

These are the senior clubs with the biggest allocation of men’s international tickets, with no incentive for them to have a vibrant women’s programme. Indeed, there are volunteer members of the women’s sub-committee who come from clubs without a women’s team.

The structure is under review and Steed says everything is on the table.





Fear and the future

It is not a stretch to suggest there is a climate of fear on all sides of the house.

Players are afraid of repercussions to their careers if they speak out. Administrators fear social media backlash for every misstep and there is a sense among the 2014 crop of players and coaches that the union are afraid of their strong personalities.

“They’re scared of us because we are really passionate and know what we’re talking about,” former coach Philip Doyle said with exasperation, while Davitt gets the sense that the most successful team in Irish women’s rugby isn’t wanted.

“After 2014, it was almost that they wanted a total clearout of that old-school team,” she said.

So, the highly qualified Lynne Cantwell is in South Africa, having been headhunted by Rassie Erasmus. What must she make of the way things are going back home?

Next month, Ireland will face the USA and Japan. The Six Nations is just around the corner, with an under-18s running alongside it. The 2022 World Cup will go on without Ireland but in 2023 the World XVs – a three-tier annual, global competition – gets under way. If Ireland maintain their top-three Six Nations status, they’ll be in with the best teams.

That will put further pressure on a strained system, but if Ireland wants to remain at the top table, it requires a major commitment in terms of resources and investment.

Doyle believes last Saturday set Ireland back two World Cup cycles. Whether it was the watershed moment Irish women’s rugby needs remains to be seen.