Teak-tough Leamy latest of Munster's golden age to move up coaching's ladder

For anyone who purely follows professional rugby, Denis Leamy's name isn't one that will have popped up too often in recent years.

Away from the bright lights, however, Leamy has slowly been forging a coaching career in the amateur ranks since a hip injury forced him to call time on his playing career in 2012.

The path he is currently on suggests that he is on course to land a gig within a senior set-up in the future, but for now the Tipperary native has taken the next significant step up the ladder by joining the Ireland U-20s as defence coach.

As a player, Leamy's teak-tough approach was relished by team-mates and feared by those who came up against him. The 39-year-old's challenge now is to instil that same ruthless mindset in the next generation of exciting young Irish players.

When Paul O'Connell took on a similar assistant coaching role with the Ireland U-20s in 2017, he had a big impact on the squad, all of whom grew up watching him win trophies with Munster and Ireland.

Leamy falls into the same category, having won two Heineken Cups, three League titles, a Celtic Cup, as well as winning a Grand Slam and two Triple Crowns.

That he had to hang up his boots at the age of 30 robbed Leamy of some of his best years, but he managed to achieve more in his 10-year career than most players could dream of.

Munster greats from that golden generation such as O'Connell, Ronan O'Gara and Jerry Flannery have gone on to land top jobs, and Leamy will be hoping to follow their lead.

He may still be in the early stages in terms of his coaching, but Leamy has already tasted success, having led Clonmel to the Munster Junior League three years in a row and the Munster Junior Cup. That four-year stint with Clonmel followed a spell with his school Rockwell College, which is where his coaching journey really began.

The Tipperary hurlers also came calling and Leamy was part of the Premier County's backroom team when they won the 2016 All-Ireland.

Working on the mental side of things offered the former back-row a chance to broaden his horizons, so by the time he spent a season in the top division of the All-Ireland League as Garryowen's forwards coach, he felt he was ready for the step up, returning to his home club Cashel as head coach for two seasons.

All the while he was doing so, Leamy was also involved with the Munster set-up as he spent time with the province's schools team, as well as the U-19s and U-20s.

Surprise

It came as a surprise when Leamy joined Leinster in 2019 as elite player development officer - a role he had also briefly filled at Munster during two different three-month spells.

As much as it was a good move for Leamy, eyebrows were raised when Munster didn't appear more keen to keep him within their system.

In fact, Munster encouraged him to take the Leinster gig, as his home province didn't have a job for him at the time.

Less than two years later, a major vacancy has opened up following the departure of Peter Malone as Munster's academy manager.

It will be interesting to see if Leamy will throw his hat in the ring as Munster plan their next appointment.

The flip side is that the 57-times capped former international has landed into a world-class Leinster set-up, but he will have ambitions to push on from a development officer.

Working with the Ireland U-20s in such a specialised position will provide Leamy with an ideal chance to do so, while he is also thought to be well-regarded within Leinster.

Having stepped down as Ireland U-20s boss, Noel McNamara will continue to lead the Leinster academy, but it is only a matter of time before the highly-rated Clare man makes the step up to the professional ranks.

If that was to happen, another academy position may open up, and Leamy is well-placed by having a foot in both camps.

A ferocious competitor in his day, one imagines that his defensive style will be centred around huge aggression and rapid line speed. Leamy is cut from the same cloth as Andy Farrell in that regard and he will now have a chance to regularly pick the brain of Ireland's head coach.

How soon he gets to implement his strategy remains to be seen, however, as rugby for the U-20s is firmly on hold at present.

Leamy, along with newly-appointed head coach Kieran Campbell and forwards coach Collie Tucker, was not at the pre-Christmas U-20 camp.

Due to the trio's involvement with their province's 'A' sides, they were not permitted to switch bubbles, and so it is understood that Peter Smyth, Anthony Eddy and senior Ireland coaches John Fogarty and Richie Murphy led the pitch sessions.

With the U-20 Six Nations postponed, it is hoped that the tournament can take place in the summer, by which stage we will have a much better idea of Leamy's philosophy.

Until then, Leamy will have to bide his time before he re-emerges from the shadows and onto the international stage once again.