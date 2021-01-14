| 9.5°C Dublin

Teak-tough Leamy latest of Munster's golden age to move up coaching's ladder

 

Denis Leamy has moved up the coaching ladder by joining up with the Ireland U-20s backroom ticket. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

For anyone who purely follows professional rugby, Denis Leamy's name isn't one that will have popped up too often in recent years.

Away from the bright lights, however, Leamy has slowly been forging a coaching career in the amateur ranks since a hip injury forced him to call time on his playing career in 2012.

The path he is currently on suggests that he is on course to land a gig within a senior set-up in the future, but for now the Tipperary native has taken the next significant step up the ladder by joining the Ireland U-20s as defence coach.

