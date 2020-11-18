Tadhg Furlong's Leinster return remains on hold as calf injury 'hasn't progressed as physio team would have liked'

Tadhg Furlong's return from a troublesome calf injury continues to be put on hold, as Leinster said that the tighthead's progress has been slower than they would have liked.

Furlong hasn't played since rugby returned in August, and with no definitive time-frame put on his comeback, he remains unavailable for selection.

Andrew Porter has stepped up Furlong's absence with Ireland, while Michael has again proven to be a reliable performer with Leinster.

However, Leinster's tighthead stocks have been further hit with news that Ciaran Parker injured his thumb in Monday's win over Edinburgh and will require surgery.

The former Munster prop who only recently joined Leinster as injury-cover is now also facing a spell out.

Leinster will continue to give Furlong as much time as he needs to recover, with their latest injury update stating: “unfortunately he hasn't progressed as the physio team would have liked from his calf injury and will not be available for selection.”

In more positive news, Ryan Baird showed no ill effects of his adductor injury upon his return to action this week.

The 21-year old lock was included in Ireland's initial Autumn Nations Cup squad before being ruled out, but now back in full training, he will hope to force his way into the equation for next week's game at home to Georgia.

Sean Cronin (thumb) and Rory O'Loughlin (shoulder) are also set to return to full training this week ahead of Sunday's PRO14 game at home to Cardiff Blues.

