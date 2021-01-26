Tadhg Furlong in line for Leinster return this weekend after year on sidelines

Tadhg Furlong is set to hand Ireland a major boost ahead of the Six Nations, as the Lions prop is in line to return for Leinster this weekend following almost a year on the sidelines.

Furlong, who has been named in Ireland’s 36-man squad despite his lengthy spell out injured, will remain with Leinster this week, and he is expected to feature in Saturday’s PRO14 clash against the Scarlets, before linking up with Ireland.

The news will come as a relief to Andy Farrell, who will assemble his squad tomorrow afternoon as preparations begin for Ireland’s Six Nations opener in Cardiff on Sunday week.

Jacob Stockdale (knee) will miss the opening two games against Wales and France, while Farrell has included uncapped Munster scrum-half Craig Casey and Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole, with Furlong, Rhys Ruddock, Dave Kilcoyne and James Lowe recalled.

Stuart Lancaster expects captain Johnny Sexton, Furlong and James Lowe to be fit for Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales on Sunday week.

The Leinster coach confirmed that Furlong has remained with Leinster this week, and if he comes through training unscathed the tighthead is set to feature against the Scarlets on Saturday. Sexton is struggling with what Leinster have described as a “minor muscle injury” while Lowe is continuing his recovery from a calf issue.

Both players will be assessed further when they link up with the Ireland squad tomorrow, but Lancaster hopes to be able to call upon Furlong before he joins the international set-up next week.

"I don’t think Johnny is too much of a concern, I don’t think anyone should be too concerned about that," Lancaster said.

"James Lowe trained during the latter end of last week with us fine, so there shouldn’t be any concerns.

"Tadhg stayed with us and trained today and is training tomorrow, and fingers crossed he’ll be involved this weekend and if he is, I’m pretty certain he’ll be into camp next week.

"We will probably start him if he’s good to go."

Meanwhile, Ulster wings Robert Baloucoune and Aaron Sexton, centre Luke Marshall, and lock Alan O’Connor have signed two-year contract extensions with the province which will keep them at Kingspan Stadium until June 2023.

