Tadhg Beirne to see specialist following leg injury as 25 players retained in Ireland squad for mini camp

Tadhg Beirne leaves the pitch with an injury during Ireland's Six Nations Championship match with France at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tadhg Beirne will see a specialist today to determine the severity of the leg injury that he suffered in the second-half of Ireland's Six Nations win over France on Saturday.

Beirne was in some discomfort as he was helped from the pitch and afterwards was seen in a protective moon boot and on crutches.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admitted that the early signs were not good.

Beirne will hope that the injury is not as bad as first feared, as the Munster lock faces an anxious wait to find out the extent of the damage.

Rob Herring will follow the return-to-play protocols following the head injury he suffered in a tackle by French prop Uini Atonio, who has since been cited for his actions.

Captain Johnny Sexton’s groin will be managed this week, while hooker Dan Sheehan, who missed the win over France, will continue his hamstring rehab under the supervision of the Ireland medical team.

Cian Healy (hamstring), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Robbie Henshaw (wrist) and Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring) will also continue their respective rehab programmes.

Farrell has retained 25 players for a two-day mini-camp at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre later this week, while the remainder of the squad have returned to their provinces to play in this weekend’s URC fixtures.

Those that have been retained will have a few well-earned days off before they reconvene for two days of training, one of which will be against the Ireland U-20s, who are also on course to win a Grand Slam, having won their opening two games.

Ireland Squad Mini-Camp, February 16-17, 2023

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

Rónan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps



Released to Provinces

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD) *

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) *

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) *

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) *

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

*denotes uncapped player



