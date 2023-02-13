Tadhg Beirne to see specialist following leg injury as 25 players retained in Ireland squad for mini camp

Tadhg Beirne will see a specialist today to determine the severity of the leg injury that he suffered in the second-half of Ireland's Six Nations win over France on Saturday.
Beirne was in some discomfort as he was helped from the pitch and afterwards was seen in a protective moon boot and on crutches.
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admitted that the early signs were not good.
Beirne will hope that the injury is not as bad as first feared, as the Munster lock faces an anxious wait to find out the extent of the damage.
Rob Herring will follow the return-to-play protocols following the head injury he suffered in a tackle by French prop Uini Atonio, who has since been cited for his actions.
Captain Johnny Sexton’s groin will be managed this week, while hooker Dan Sheehan, who missed the win over France, will continue his hamstring rehab under the supervision of the Ireland medical team.
Cian Healy (hamstring), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Robbie Henshaw (wrist) and Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring) will also continue their respective rehab programmes.
Farrell has retained 25 players for a two-day mini-camp at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre later this week, while the remainder of the squad have returned to their provinces to play in this weekend’s URC fixtures.
Those that have been retained will have a few well-earned days off before they reconvene for two days of training, one of which will be against the Ireland U-20s, who are also on course to win a Grand Slam, having won their opening two games.
Ireland Squad Mini-Camp, February 16-17, 2023
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps
Rónan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
Released to Provinces
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps
Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap
Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD) *
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps
Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) *
Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap
Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) *
Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) *
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
*denotes uncapped player