Surviving brutal physicality, a near drowning incident and a plague of frogs – How Ireland’s first Tour of New Zealand unfolded

“You’ve come a long way to f**king die pal!”

Meet Canterbury’s head of tourism – Alex ‘Grizz’ Wylie.

Mick Quinn had been used to a few earthy greetings down south in Munster but now he was further south than he had ever travelled.

This was like nothing an Irish rugby team had ever seen before because this was like nowhere an Irish team had ever been before.

Welcome to the 1976 tour of New Zealand; the first of its kind and arguably still the best.

John Robbie, ‘Junior’, was the youngest (20) of the party, a fresh-faced Trinity boy plunged like Mowgli into the wild.

“How are you feeling, Junior?” Captain Tom Grace addresses his youngest soldier as they brace for provincial battle.

“I’m f**king terrified! And you?”

Grace pauses as the hooves of the locals beat down on the tinny, tiny dressing-room roof, burdened almost to collapse. This man has scored against the All Blacks and played in the toughest rugby tour of them all, for the Lions in South Africa.

But this? This is different. As the plumes of smoke swirled from Willie Duggan’s pre-match fag swirled metaphorically around them, Grace swallowed hard. “So am I Junior. So am I.”

But they met fire with fire. And then some. Quinn’s response to the hirsute Wylie?

“I told him if my dog had a face like his, I’d shave his arse and make it walk backwards . . .”

Wylie proceeded to course Quinn around the field – “I don’t give a f**k where the ball is, I’m after you” – mostly, the impish Dub would evade his clutches.

But many felt the Irish should have avoided the tour altogether.

“Irish Press journalist Bob Messenger suggested it would have been a more valuable use of our time and resources had we spent a few weeks running up and down the Wicklow mountains,” recalls flanker Stewart McKinney.

“It was a very happy tour. Kiwi writer Terry McClean reckoned he never saw a team that mixed so well. We sang our way around New Zealand. We weren’t expected to do well at all.”

Ireland played eight matches on tour and, although there was but one test – as well as an international against Fiji – they only lost three times, at times playing an enterprising rugby belying their wooden spoon status, and had a set-piece that didn’t only move one way.

“It was a very happy tour,” recalls out-half Mick Quinn.

“Roly was a great coach, we won more than lost and were it not for conservative selection and somehow restricting our running game, we should have won the Test match. We were voted the most popular side to ever tour New Zealand.”

Only 27 players were used for just the second of three tours in the decade – Andy Farrell will bring 40 for just five matches later this month – but they were prepared with consummate professionalism by coach Roly Meates, who had deployed a trio of renowned Irish athletics coaches to get his men up to speed.

Not all the advice was strictly of athletic merit; now retired, Willie John McBride delivered a pep talk on the eve of departure and, ahead of a three-day stopover in Hong Kong, he issued the sternest of edicts.

“I was there on the way to Australia in ’67 boys and I had the worst case of food poisoning known to mankind. So listen up. No water – just pure alcohol!”

Read More

Captive

His audience was captive; this may have been a truly pioneering expedition into the unknown for Irish rugby but few of its voyagers were pioneers.

Only Robbie, the youngest player, and the legendary Mike Gibson, its oldest, were that summer’s teetotallers.

That the rest could somehow conspire to locate drink in the religious premises of a town that prohibited it speaks volumes.

Having proceeded through Hong Kong unscathed – albeit scrum-half Donal Canniffe, soon to be scratched with a broken ankle, would rue the decision to purchase an unwieldly 6ft floor lamp he would have to haul around for the next month – the squad landed in the picture postcard port city of Timaru in the south island.

Calamity almost ensued; on the eve of the tour 19-4 win against South Canterbury, a car smashed into the team hotel. “IRISH TEAM IN DICE WITH DEATH” screamed the local paper. If only they knew . . .

Although driven by some local Maoris under the influence, there were actually two Irish players in the back-seat who may also have been. Like many stories of the era, it remained untold.

After North Auckland (12-3), they were denied by a refereeing howler against Auckland (10-13); “We should have won that game, we were magnificent,” says full-back Tony Ensor, now a retired solicitor and keen cyclist from Wexford.

Shay Deering, tragically thieved at just 40, scored his only Irish try from Quinn’s break but was then kiboshed by a cheap shot.

Popular tour manager, Garryowen man Kevin Quilligan, would boldly nominate referee Thomas Doocey – today he is the country’s Governor-General – for the Test match, confident he would not have his head turned a second time.

But first they would have to navigate Manuwatu, Canterbury and Southland.

Despite an unbalanced back-row of number eights, they were superb against Manuwatu (22-16).

Although Palmerston North was a dry dock, the inimitable Moss Keane was unbowed.

He went to mass and a small, devout cohort ended up drinking cans and playing pool in the presbytery of Fr Gallagher from Donegal.

The priest wrote warmly of the squad in the “Saint Martin” magazine which was delivered to every Irish catholic of the era. Divine intervention could never save them from a Canterbury (4-18) side who had beaten all home nations within a year.

“I broke my nose, had six stiches over an eye and my leg put out of joint,” said McKinney, renewing Lions rivalry.

“I was a marked man and they really did me.”

Then there was Southland (18-3), a match of such brutal ferocity from the opening scrum, that the rugby mad nation refused to allow its high(low)lights.

Whether via Frank Oliver, jarred by prop Phil O’Callaghan’s “oyster belly” jibe, or an errant, though pre-planned, boot from an Irishman which accidentally knocked Robbie McGrath out cold, all hell broke loose.

“I said I’d taken all this shit before in ’74 and I was damned if I was going to take it again now,” says McKinney. “It was a 99 call, all in, except Gibson, who walked away shaking his head.”

They had laid down a marker. However, though stronger in scrum and maul, the gale in Wellington blew them off course.

Ian Kirkpatrick scored a decisive try on a rare occasion when the Irish scrum faltered close to the line.

McKinney: “Jimmy Davidson had come into the test team but misjudged the feed, allowing Kirkpatrick to blast over. I was blamed but Jimmy wrote to me years later saying it was his fault.”

McKinney: “Gibbo missed two chances, cutting inside when he should have passed. Brendan Foley, Quinn and Emmett O’Flaherty should have played, so too a few others.”

Quinn: “We missed three kicks at goal, and kicked away too much ball.”

It was the only test the All Blacks would play all year but Ireland had one more stop-off, a trip to Fiji.

Oddly, Fiji were double-booked and most of their test players were in Australia; in a monsoon, Ireland won 8-0 against an impoverished nation who couldn’t even afford to swap shirts. They did, however, for the first time have the price of boots; this was the first played without being bare-footed.

It was not without incident; Ensor couldn’t make out the markings on the soggy soccer pitch and over-ran the dead ball line while in the act of scoring.

“Another five metres and I would have been in the sea,” he recalls. “And there were frogs everywhere, huge things the size of your fists.”

Ireland emerged unscathed but a tour which had almost begun with calamity nearly ended in catastrophe, too.

Moss Keane recalls in his autobiography that he almost drowned in the hotel’s swimming pool.

“I was waving my arms frantically trying to get afloat but they all thought I was waving at them to wish them good luck!”

As they trudged wearily homewards, poor Canniffe, still hobbling on a damaged ankle with a life-size lamp in tow, discovered an exact replica for sale in the airport for just a fraction of the price.

“That tour really opened the valve for what came later, winning in Australia in ‘79,” says Quinn.

“We enjoyed ourselves and played some good rugby,” says Ensor.

“What more would you want?”

The class of ‘76 broke new ground. To this day, it remains Ireland’s most outstanding tour to New Zealand.

Truly an odyssey worthy of raising a glass.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​