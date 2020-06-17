| 16.3°C Dublin

Super Rugby return highlights the big lesson Ireland can learn from New Zealand rugby

Brendan Fanning

Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The final whistle in Eden Park last weekend looked almost as welcome to the Hurricanes, who hadn't quite blown the Blues off the park, as the home side who were sending most of the full house home happy.

This was pre-season in all but name. A time when everyone who turns up is open to the idea that both sides will look tanned and fit, but the quality won't quite match.

In this case – over the two days between Dunedin and Auckland – the skill levels were of an order you'd be happy with much further down the track.

