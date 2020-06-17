Super Rugby return highlights the big lesson Ireland can learn from New Zealand rugby

The final whistle in Eden Park last weekend looked almost as welcome to the Hurricanes, who hadn't quite blown the Blues off the park, as the home side who were sending most of the full house home happy.

This was pre-season in all but name. A time when everyone who turns up is open to the idea that both sides will look tanned and fit, but the quality won't quite match.

In this case – over the two days between Dunedin and Auckland – the skill levels were of an order you'd be happy with much further down the track.

Like our provinces when they get back on the horse in 10 weeks' time, there are no practice rounds. It's a case of throw your leg over the horse and see how you go.

It helps, we suspect, if you've been doing it for pretty much all your life. And for the Kiwis, that's the case.

When talking to Hurricanes coach Jason Holland in the Sunday Independent two weeks ago, he said he was confident enough that the conditioning programme his players were going through would get them to the finish line in Eden Park. He never mentioned any concerns about their skills breaking down. And they didn't.

In the next breath he recalled how he had been the classic Kiwi kid: playing the game barefoot, not long after he could walk. And loving it – regardless of the weather. Rugby is a winter sport in New Zealand.

Their winters are much like ours – worse on the South Island. Wearing shorts and flip flops along Dunedin's George Street on a July day - not nice - seems to be a badge of honour.

So if they are hardy bucks who pretty much always have a rugby ball to hand then it follows that they can play a bit. If they have few distractions from other team sports en route then it completes the picture. Our first visit to that country was in 1992.

Apart from being alarmed that it shut at circa 7pm during the week, we were struck by the similarity in status between rugby in New Zealand and GAA in Ireland.

The trip took us around both islands on an eight-game adventure over four weeks. There was a lot of driving through spectacular countryside. When you would happen across a pocket of civilisation there would be a rugby pitch prominent.

Their quality was always top notch. And unlike so many GAA grounds at home, they weren’t surrounded by stone walls and barbed wire. It left a lasting impression of what was at the centre of their community, and how it was valued.

They would bore you to death talking about how rugby was a simple game, and a successful one if you could repeat the basics well for the duration of a game. The trick of course was to learn the skills in the first place, and to be able to perform under stress in the second.

We got a reminder of this recently when coming across skills sessions online from Munster's Mike Pettman.

Appointed last summer to upskill coaches and players across the clubs and schools games in the province, he looks like he could do an ironman triathlon every week.

This is important because the stuff he has been posting during lockdown has comprised cardio and skills in single hits.

Would you believe it, he's a Kiwi. True, he hasn't reinvented the wheel, but he's come up with lots of ways of making it go round.

Two things strike you: first, the challenge becomes harder as you fatigue naturally enough; and second, it has a relevance to the way the game is played.

We went skill-drill crazy in this country when first the AIL ramped the club game up to a new profile, but after a while it became all about the intricacy of the exercise rather than its relevance to the game.

Getting this balance right applies to Super Rugby coming out of lockdown in Dunedin and Auckland as much as it does to kids playing barefoot in their local clubs – it's just that they operate on different tracks at different speeds.

Read More

Pettman clearly loves what he's doing, which also helps. But it's not imperative that this is delivered by a Kiwi.

Maybe it's because rugby sits on a higher shelf in their national psyche that New Zealanders put more thought into this stuff.

But if you are working full-time in the Irish game then it makes sense that creating ways to improve skills should be a big part of your job spec. Regardless of where you’re from.

It's a long way between now and the end of August when our own game kicks off again with the interpros at Lansdowne Road.

It's a stretch to expect that it would tick the same box opened in NZ last weekend but at least we know roughly what it takes: time. And lots of it, starting as early as possible.