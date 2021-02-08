| 1.1°C Dublin

Succession plan at No 10 must become Ireland management’s top priority

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Reliance on an ageing superstar and lack of alternatives is undermining team’s progress

The options for Ireland to take the mantle as first-choice out-half Expand

The 2015 World Cup quarter-final against Argentina was Ian Madigan’s sixth start for Ireland. His previous experiences of running a Test match from the first whistle came against the United States, Canada, Georgia, Scotland and Romania, while his other 19 internationals were as a replacement.

When he was picked to play against hosts Japan in a pivotal World Cup pool clash in Shizuoka in 2019, Jack Carty was making his second start for his country, having worn the No 10 shirt for the first time a few weeks previously in a World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff. All of his other seven caps came off the bench.

Neither player has started a game for Ireland since losing those crucial fixtures.

