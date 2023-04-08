Success at top does not mean rugby is healthy, warns New Zealand players’ chief

Last year, Rob Nichol made headlines when he embarked on the 710km, 10-day adventure race alongside All Blacks great Richie McCaw. Nichol burst an ear-drum midway through and McCaw waited with his team-mate to make sure he was OK.

It’s fair to say the veteran players’ representative, who has more than 20 years experience at the coal-face of a sport still grappling with professionalism, isn’t afraid of a challenge.

And, he believes rugby has a couple on its hands as it adapts to a landscape that is shifting before our eyes.

Nichol, the chief of the New Zealand Rugby Players Association, reckons the pace of that change is only set to accelerate in the next couple of years, with private equity coming on board in various guises, the growth of the women’s game and interest from new forms of media.

Throw in the growth of Artificial Intelligence, the battle over who owns player and team data and lingering concerns over player welfare, there is much to consider.

“If you think the boards of yesteryear can deal with that, you’re dreaming,” Nichol says.

We meet during the men’s Six Nations at International Rugby Players’ Dublin headquarters, with Nichol on a whistle-stop European tour.

The tournament was dogged by controversy in Wales, while the arrival of Netflix on the scene was another change of direction.

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners are now stakeholders in the Six Nations, the United Rugby Championship and the Premiership and, by extension, European Professional Club Rugby.

In New Zealand, US private equity firm Silver Lake Capital have bought a €117m stake in the union in a deal that the NZRPA initially opposed, before getting involved in the discussions to force through a major governance review that’s now ongoing.

While the men’s team were on top of the tree, everyone thought everything was rosy in the NZRU’s garden – but there were major issues in the women’s game that came to light before last year’s World Cup, while there’s a growing disconnect between the domestic and professional game.

Nichol believes that the arrival of private money will shine lights on the unions that have governed rugby for more than a century.

“It’s the biggest thing holding back at the game,” Nichol says.

“You always want to respect the past and bring the past with you and learn from it 100pc, but don’t be trapped or constrained by it.

“We are, and I think that a lot of the national unions are as well.

“It’s about boards; whether you’re a national union or a club, asking yourselves, are we actually fit for purpose?

“New Zealand Rugby is asking themselves that. We’ve got a governance review going on that was part of the Silver Lake transaction.

“It was a requirement from the players, that if we’re going to go down this path and bring a partner into our business, we need to look at our governance structures; work out are we fit for purpose.

“It is the first time that the game in New Zealand has really asked itself: ‘actually, are we structured in a way where there is clarity around who the owners of the game are?’

“If you translate this to World Rugby, ask yourself: are we clear of who the key stakeholders are?’

“Are the key stakeholders communicating their expectations of what they want their board to deliver?

“Are the ‘owners’ of rugby communicating clearly to the people governing the game on their behalf what the expectations are?

“Are the very, very best people wanting to apply to go onto that board?

“Have we got a process to elect a board at World Rugby or in New Zealand, Australia or England Rugby, in Six Nations that means that the best quality people are looking to go in on, and they can see the pathway of how they can get on.

“Most would fail. They’ve already failed. It’s too hard, too complicated. People don’t understand the voting structure. Straight away, we’ve fallen over at first hurdle.”

Nichol believes players, who demand high standards of themselves, will now demand better from their unions.

And, what’s pertinent to Ireland is, that he believes the worst thing you can do is convince yourself that everything is OK because the national men’s team is flying high.

“You can make a big mistake in sport just because your professional teams are performing, the rest of the game is in the space that you want to be,” he explains.

“There are so many other things to think about. ‘Where are we at around concussion? Where are we at with the school space, the grassroots space? Where are we with coaching pathways, officials, volunteers?’

“The risk is that people, they just glance over all that. ‘As long as the national team is winning, we’re all good’.

“No one demands excellence more than the players and the coaches as part of our high-performance teams.

“They want it, then the public demand it and the players want that expectation. What we need to see in the game is that expectation of excellence passes across everyone and it goes off the field as well.

“The idea that you can, as part of the Welsh or Irish Rugby Union, demand excellence of your national teams and the players and coaches associated with it, but not an excellence of yourselves, is going to become unacceptable.

“The players are going to say: ‘Hey, we’re up for this and we expect it. We want the demands put on us, but we need to see the same demands put on you’.

“That’s where one of the biggest evolutions of the game over the next five years or so could be the way in which expectations on the governance and the administration of the game goes through the roof.

“And I think it needs to, frankly.”

On the back of last year’s World Cup, the women’s game is another area where Nichol feels the unions must catch up with the pace of change.

“The female game has been in the cold for way too long and it needs to be embraced,” Nichol says.

“It’s so cool and it needs to be celebrated for what it is, not forced to follow the men’s track.

“It’s not about a bunch of, dare I say it, historically appointed boards that are male dominated, telling the woman this is how your game is going to be played.

“Like, that’s just going to end in tears, right? Hence, governance models are going to evolve because the woman won’t accept that. It’s just one reason why things have got to evolve.”