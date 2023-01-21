Stuart Lancaster’s Leinster legacy will be felt long after he heads for the bright lights of Paris

One wonders what was going through Stuart Lancaster’s head as he sat in the coaches’ box in Le Havre last month, and watched his expertly constructed Leinster game-plan rip his future employers’ to shreds.

If anything, the manner of Leinster’s blistering performance must have reassured the powers that be at Racing that making such a big power play to lure Lancaster to Paris ahead of next season was the right decision.

From Lancaster’s perspective, the scale of the job he has on his hands was laid bare, as such a poor performance has been extremely rare at Leinster since he joined in 2016.

It’s easy to forget now, but Leinster were struggling before Leo Cullen reached out to Lancaster and between them they steadied the ship.

In truth, Lancaster stayed in Dublin far longer than many expected, particularly as he has continued to commute over and back to Leeds.

Getting that balance right can’t have been easy, yet Lancaster has managed to do so to such an effect that he has had a major impact on Leinster.

We only get to see the highly detailed performances at the weekend, but the work that has gone on behind the scenes has been such that Lancaster’s Leinster legacy will be felt long after he heads for the bright lights of Paris.

For all that, Leinster will not be short of options to replace the former England head coach but finding the right person with the required expertise will be no easy task.

It’s rare in modern professional rugby for someone to coach both attack and defence, yet Lancaster makes it look easy. He is helped in attack by Andrew Goodman, who may get more responsibility next year, having made a big impression in his first season since joining from the Crusaders.

Seán O’Brien is also learning the ropes in terms of the defensive side, with Leinster already putting plans in place to fill a major void.

It is understood that Leinster are well down the tracks in terms of appointing Lancaster’s successor. It will be fascinating to see who they bring in, as Cullen looks to strike up a working relationship as good as the one he has with Lancaster.

“It’s his attention to detail in terms of what he delivers,” Cullen says.

“In terms of his coaching understanding, obviously Stuart has a teaching background which leads into coaching so he’s very clear on the process.

“Having a clear coaching process and philosophy is probably the biggest piece for me. He’s hugely experienced from being involved in the international coaching environment.

“The biggest piece is the coaching, how that transfers to the type of players we have and type of game-plan we want to play, and then it’s breaking down your training, if you hold the team part, the performance part.

“But then it’s breaking down the individual parts of that. Then it’s how you put the parts back together to have a coherent picture in terms of delivering a performance. It’s the coaching process that’s probably the biggest piece.”

Hiring Lancaster was deemed to be a brave move at the time, especially for a rookie head coach like Cullen, but seven years on, he has helped change the way the Leinster boss sees the game.

“Yeah, definitely,” Cullen maintains. “If you remember the time when Stuart came in, we were probably struggling here, some of the Irish teams and all of the URC teams, really. Toulon and Saracens were the very dominant teams in Europe, both heavily resourced but Saracens in particular. Defensively what they were doing was the biggest thing.

“As someone who was playing at that time towards the end of my career and wanted to transfer into coaching, we really didn’t have the level of attention here at any stage with our previous coaches with our defensive system.

“So, growing that understanding was probably the biggest attraction at the start, amongst many other things. But from a defensive system point of view, what Sarries were doing, they were so bloody hard to play against, they were strangling the life out of teams and you saw the impact that Andy Farrell had with Ireland as well.

“Stuart and Andy had worked together with England, so there was a lot of attraction in that relationship as well.

“But we were behind in terms of a defensive system at the time and yeah, that’s just the evolution of the game. How do you break down a modern-day defensive system, how you exploit that.”

From a player’s point of view, there isn’t anyone in the Leinster squad who will tell you that Lancaster hasn’t had a positive effect on them. Even in terms of academy players, although they may not yet be involved in first-team games, Lancaster made a point of involving them as much as possible, including by having them at his meetings.

The 53-year-old’s ‘Stuesday’ sessions, where high-intensity training is pushed to the max, have become such a vital part of Leinster’s preparation – the results of which have been evident.

“Look, Stuart has worked with us for so many years, he’s been massive,” Ireland tighthead Tadhg Furlong says. “I think you can even see it just by drilling in skill-sets from day dot really. The work he has done there and the environment, it’s been massive.”

The one black mark against Lancaster’s time at Leinster is that the province have only won one Champions Cup. They have come close to clinching that fifth star on so many occasions, but it is a case of now or never in terms of Lancaster leaving with another European title to his name.

Racing would love to be in such a position, as their wait for a maiden Champions Cup goes on, having finished runners-up on three occasions.

Judging from the evidence we have seen so far this season, that wait is likely to be extended by another year, but with Lancaster arriving at the club in the summer, he is sure to shake things up by doing things his way.

He could well prove to be the missing piece of the jigsaw, with Lancaster’s strong body of work suggesting he is the right man for the job.

Leinster’s loss will undoubtedly be Racing’s gain.