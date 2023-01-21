| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stuart Lancaster’s Leinster legacy will be felt long after he heads for the bright lights of Paris

Stuart Lancaster during a Leinster squad training. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stuart Lancaster during a Leinster squad training. Photo: Sportsfile

Stuart Lancaster during a Leinster squad training. Photo: Sportsfile

Stuart Lancaster during a Leinster squad training. Photo: Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

One wonders what was going through Stuart Lancaster’s head as he sat in the coaches’ box in Le Havre last month, and watched his expertly constructed Leinster game-plan rip his future employers’ to shreds.

If anything, the manner of Leinster’s blistering performance must have reassured the powers that be at Racing that making such a big power play to lure Lancaster to Paris ahead of next season was the right decision.

Most Watched

Privacy