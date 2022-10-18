Stuart Lancaster plays down fears as three more Leinster stars sidelined

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster has allayed fears surrounding the growing injury profile of Rónan Kelleher, Will Connors and Harry Byrne after all three players were ruled out of Ireland’s November internationals.

Andy Farrell will name his squad later this week (likely Wednesday) for the next month’s three games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia, but the Ireland boss will have to plan without Kelleher, Byrne (both hamstring) and Connors (bicep).

Kelleher and Byrne are both set to miss up to eight weeks, with Connors looking at 12 weeks out following surgery.

The trio have endured a luckless run of late, and having not featured on the summer tour to New Zealand, this latest setback is a major blow for what is the start of a big year on the international front.

“You want to put your hand up for Andy in terms of being in the squad, being available to play in the November internationals which then puts you in the right place for the Six Nations, which then puts you in the right place for the World Cup training squad,” Lancaster said.

“But the reality is the World Cup is next season, it’s not this season. The (season) will finish in May, the boys will have three or four weeks off and Andy will call a squad at the end of June, start of July.

“It’s not really an issue. It’s more that they’re frustrated because they are professional rugby players and they want to play rugby and there’s nothing more frustrating as a player than to be training or be rehabbing and then not playing the game.

“So yeah, that’s more the thing, it’s less about the World Cup I think.”

Meanwhile, Lancaster is optimistic about the chances of Hugo Keenan (abdomen and knee), James Lowe (calf) and Jamison Gibson-Park being fit enough to be included in the Ireland squad.