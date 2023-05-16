Stuart Lancaster: I’d like to come back to coach in Ireland

It’s not goodbye, it’s au revoir. That was the message from Stuart Lancaster to Leinster yesterday as he prepares to depart the province after Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle.

The former England coach will be the head coach at Racing 92 next season after signing a four-year deal with the Parisian club, but after seven years in Dublin he said he has developed a genuine affinity for the province and would be open to a return in the future.

Lancaster also said he’d be open to coming back as Ireland coach if the opportunity arose.

Asked if Saturday’s result would colour his memories of his time in Ireland, Lancaster opened the door for a return.

“It won’t define me personally,” he said. “Ultimately, what defines you really is your integrity and your values and your ability to build relationships, and get on with people and develop people.

“That’s what I’ve tried to do while I’ve been here. I’ve been around rugby long enough to know that there are so many variables that can happen in any game, that can influence the outcome, that you’re not in control of as a coach.

“You can have a sending-off in the first minute, the bounce of a ball goes here, a refereeing decision goes there, so it’s trying not to hold on too tight to the outcome really, and then making sure I enjoy the last week here.

“The last thing I want to do is be consumed by the result. I want to enjoy the occasion, enjoy the week, enjoy what happens at the end, but then look back as a brilliant period in my career, and hopefully not the last time I’m back.

“And I do genuinely mean that. I would like to come back.

“Definitely to coach. It definitely feels like a big step to leave.

“In the background you’re trying to organise a coaching team and recruit players and everything else (for Racing), there’s been times I’ve sat on Zoom calls thinking, ‘I’ve absolutely no idea about what that guy’s said’.

“So the language barrier, the Top 14 ... it’s going to be a hell of a coaching challenge, trying to build a team in the identity of rugby that I believe in but not cutting across what Racing are about.

“It’s one I feel I’m ready for and ultimately in four years time or however long it lasts, I think I’ll be a better coach.

“Hopefully I still have a bit to go before I achieve that and Ireland will always be a place I’d love to come back to, definitely.”

Meanwhile, La Rochelle winger Dillyn Leyds hailed Ronan O’Gara’s winning mindset ahead of the final.

“Everyone in the rugby world knows that ROG is the kind of guy who always wants to win,” the Springbok said of his coach.

“Every little thing, every small detail, nothing is not important to him.

“That’s what he has brought to this club. All we want to do is win and have that feeling every single time. I think that’s the kind of mindset that he has brought here.”

Leinster have been boosted by the news that James Lowe is back fit for the final.