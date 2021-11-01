Striking right balance between change and continuity challenge Ireland head coach Farrell faces

To dabble or not to dabble, that is the question. Make that the dilemma facing Andy Farrell and his management team ahead of the opening international of the November series against Japan on Saturday.

All things being equal, I would love to see a similar adventurous approach to that of the summer tests against the Japanese and US Eagles in June, but circumstances ahead of this now mandatory Autumn series are anything but the same.

So, in defence of Farrell, before a name is dropped or a ball kicked, this is an extremely difficult challenge in striking that balance between a winning score on the board, a performance approaching the level of intensity required for what follows ahead, particularly the middle test seven days on, but also one that embodies a level of experimentation appropriate to current individual form and immediate potential in line with the overall three-match strategy, which, we presume, has already been hatched by this Irish think-tank.

The deviation to longer-term planning, as outlined by captain and coach in midweek, was no accidental drop of the guard. Specifically, we refer to the 2023 Rugby World Cup being central to the immediate agenda. In moving the goalposts further out the field, Farrell has, in theory at least, widened the scope for experimentation.

The New Zealand test, irrespective of what transpires against the Brave Blossoms, will, in a pragmatic sense, look after itself in terms of selection and modus operandi. But, for now, taking the significance of France 2023 at their word, we look forward to some level of dabbling in the opening squad soon to be announced.

No single head coach transformed Irish rugby and the mindset attached at the highest level to its betterment than Joe Schmidt. In the end, he lost his way in overly relying on the chosen few. Farrell was on board as assistant to Schmidt at the 2019 World Cup where, tellingly, it was Japan and New Zealand who put a halt to any Irish momentum, while our record against the Pumas on the greatest stage is nothing to write home about either.

So combining those factors with the obvious disadvantage of lack of matches for the six main northern hemisphere nations, it should be the visitors from south of the zero line hitting the ground running. For Farrell, Simon Easterby, Mike Catt, Paul O’Connell, John Fogarty and the rest, it is no easy task in putting together a unit with a five-month gap to June and another two again to March and the last full-blooded test match of real significance. And I say that with no disrespect to the squad rolled out by Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown when they went down narrowly to Ireland here in June.

Even allowing for the absence of the South African Irish Lions, as well as the resting of Keith Earls, Cian Healy and Johnny Sexton for that two-test summer series, Farrell (who went out of his way to explain the resting of the latter three and, of course, of one, in particular) has been ultra-conservative in his approach to selection since assuming the mantle from his predecessor Schmidt.

It is all too easy for those of us on the outside advocating wholesale change. But as one who continues to abide by the principle of Irish rugby’s relatively scarce resources dictating a match-by-match approach, I have to say I was heartened by the current coach’s reference to World Cup 2023, given we are just past the mid-way point to that tournament.

But the proof of the pudding will be in the eating or, more specifically, the squad named in the coming days. Opinions will vary greatly on the make up of that initial match-day panel, but given the access to daily form at training (arguably Schmidt’s greatest legacy prior to the 2019 World Cup in Japan) management are best placed to make those calls, and the harder the better. Back in the day, named replacements were there to hold ruck and tackle bags, little more.

The biggest issue, and one well documented here, is at half-back, but, for this opening game, I would run with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery to start. Much is being made of Sexton’s 100-cap achievement, and rightly so. It is testament to a phenomenal player and a phenomenal representative career. Obviously, depending on how the first hour or so goes, the possibility of Lansdowne Road acknowledging that milestone for Sexton off the bench is built in. However, much more to the point, is the boost starting in a full-blooded test could give to Carbery. It is something he badly needs.

Beyond that, I would love to see the Ciaran Frawley experiment at 12 tried. I am a total advocate of the dual play-making principle. On the wing, I would start with two from Robert Baloucoune, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe. The latter, much like Carbery, is in need of a confidence jab at this level.

James Ryan would lead the side with an all-Leinster back-row to start, although Nick Timoney, despite a poor outing against Connacht, could be considered at openside.

IRELAND – H Keenan; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe; J Carbery, C Murray; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; J Ryan (cpt), I Henderson; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Replacements: D Sheehan, F Bealham, T O’Toole, R Baird, T Beirne, G Casey, J Sexton, J Larmour.