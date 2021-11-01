Close

Premium

Striking right balance between change and continuity challenge Ireland head coach Farrell faces

Tony Ward

Analysis

Andy Farrell has a dilemma on his hands. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Andy Farrell has a dilemma on his hands. Photo: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has a dilemma on his hands. Photo: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has a dilemma on his hands. Photo: Sportsfile

To dabble or not to dabble, that is the question. Make that the dilemma facing Andy Farrell and his management team ahead of the opening international of the November series against Japan on Saturday.

All things being equal, I would love to see a similar adventurous approach to that of the summer tests against the Japanese and US Eagles in June, but circumstances ahead of this now mandatory Autumn series are anything but the same.

So, in defence of Farrell, before a name is dropped or a ball kicked, this is an extremely difficult challenge in striking that balance between a winning score on the board, a performance approaching the level of intensity required for what follows ahead, particularly the middle test seven days on, but also one that embodies a level of experimentation appropriate to current individual form and immediate potential in line with the overall three-match strategy, which, we presume, has already been hatched by this Irish think-tank.

Most Watched

Privacy