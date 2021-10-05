Niall Scannell of Munster, far right, appears to show referee Andrew Brace, hidden, his upper left leg after an alleged biting incident

Stormers lock Adre Smith has been cited for allegedly biting Munster hooker Niall Scannell during last weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Thomond Park.

The alleged incident occurred in the 45th minute of Munster's 34-18 win over the Stormers, as Scannell was involved in a scuffle on the ground with Smith after Jean Kleyn had scored a try for the hosts.

A biting offence carries a minimum ban of 12 weeks, so if Smith is found guilty, he could be facing a lengthy suspension.

Scannell and his captain Peter O'Mahony both brought the incident to the attention of the officials, but after consulting the TMO, referee Andy Brace was unable to find any clear evidence of a bite.

O'Mahony claimed Scannell had a “full on bite mark” on his thigh, while Munster head coach Johann van Graan insisted afterwards that he would go through the right channels.

The citing commissioner has deemed the incident worthy of further investigation and Smith will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

A statement from the URC read:

"A Disciplinary Committee will meet on Thursday, October 7 to consider the citing complaint against Adre Smith (No 4) of DHL Stormers which occurred against Munster Rugby on Saturday, October 2.

"The incident occurred in the 45th minute of the United Rugby Championship Round 2 fixture at Thomond Park. The Citing Commissioner in charge has made a complaint about an alleged act of foul play against an opponent Niall Scannell (No 2).

"The Player has been cited under Law 9.12 – A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.

"The Player will face a Disciplinary Panel via videoconference, the Panel will comprise of Sheriff Kathrine Mackie (Chair), Iain Leslie (both Scotland) and Janet Gedrych (Wales)."

Meanwhile, Munster's new South African signing Jason Jenkins (shoulder) will return to training this week ahead of Sunday's trip to Wales to face the Scarlets.

Prop James French is continuing to follow the return-to-play concussion protocols, while Roman Salanoa (knee), Liam O’Connor (neck) and Chris Farrell (abdomen) remain sidelined.