Stormers lock Adre Smith hit with eight-week ban after incident against Munster

Niall Scannell (right) brings the incident to the attention of referee Andrew Brace. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Stormers lock Adre Smith has been slapped with an eight-week ban following an incident involving Munster hooker Niall Scannell last weekend.

Scannell had claimed that he was bitten after a scuffle with Smith, who was not sent off at the time due to lack of video evidence.

However, after facing a disciplinary hearing today, Smith now faces an eight-week suspension, which will run until February 13, 2022.

The disciplinary panel decided that Smith's offence merited a low-range entry point and given his previous record and behaviour throughout the process, his ban was reduced by 30pc.

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony was furious after the incident, which occurred in the 45th minute of Munster's 34-18 win over the Stormers last Saturday, as he alleged that his team-mate Scannell had a “full on bite mark” on his thigh.

The full disciplinary decision read:

“Adré Smith of DHL Stormers faced a Disciplinary Hearing today via video conference and has been banned for 8 weeks.

“A Disciplinary Panel convened via videoconference to consider the citing against Adré Smith resulting from the Round 2 United Rugby Championship fixture against Munster Rugby on October 2nd, 2021.

“The player received a Citing complaint under Law 9.12 – A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.

"The Disciplinary Panel, comprising of Sheriff Kathrine Mackie, Iain Leslie (both Scotland) and Janet Gedrych (Wales) upheld the citing after the player failed to prove on the balance of probabilities that foul play had not occurred and selected a low-range entry point. The Player’s previous record and behaviour during the process were considered and mitigation of 30% was applied.

“As a result, the Player has been banned for a period of 8 games. He is free to play from midnight on Sunday, February 13th, 2022.

“The Player was reminded of his right to appeal.”