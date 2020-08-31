Stockdale putting hand up to be Kearney's successor

Like Rob Kearney, Stockdale is not afraid to attack the ball at pace while still in the air. Photo: Sportsfile

With due respect to all involved, and good though it is to have rugby back, the weekend turned out to be something of a damp squib in terms of competitve matches.

You could say Connacht put up a fight yesterday, and two red cards attests to that but, ultimately, the scoreboard read 49-12 in Munster's favour in a game that - for various reasons - they were never going to lose from a very early stage.

To sum up what we witnessed on Saturday: Leinster's shadow selection won by 18 points through bread-and-butter efficiency.

By contrast, Ulster, with much more to lose in terms of the psychological outcome, surrendered to just that.

For the second week running they appeared undercooked with confidence again at a low ebb.

We all know they will lift it appreciably at Murrayfield but they have a hard week's grind with much soul- searching ahead.

Take out Marcell Coetzee, Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale and it was a flat and listless 80 minutes.

Even the Duracell bunny wearing No 9 couldn't lift the energy level to anything capable of turning the tide the other way. John Cooney has proved many things as the worthy successor to Ruan Pienaar but a miracle worker he is not.

The key to unlocking any defence in the modern game is getting not just over the gain-line but in freeing up hands and making the ball available behind would-be tacklers.

Coetzee and McCloskey trade on that ability but when support is lacking, be it inside or out, it is then that we've got a problem, Houston.

In addition to carrying out the basics so well it's what makes New Zealand provincial rugby and the recently established Aotearoa interprovincial competition so sensational.

The pure physicality and intensity makes no difference to ball-handling ability allied to support and precise offloading at contact.

In Ulster's defence, we are just two weeks into our return but there remains a world of difference between attitude and application.

On the plus side, Stockdale was an immense presence in his 50-odd minutes prior to injury.

He looked like a young Rob Kearney in the full-back role. The only issue for me with Jordan Larmour in the same position is the lack of inches for defusing the aerial pinball so central to the modern game.

Stockdale is not only Kearney-like under the high ball but he is not afraid to attack it at pace while still in the air.

It was in that position he first caught my eye at underage level and, as they also say in the Land of the Long White Cloud, he certainly 'put his hand up' on Saturday.

Rest assured, Andy Farrell was watching.

From a Leinster perspective, it was business - and outcome - as usual from another well-prepared but equally talented group in which the ethos of player-for-player replacement runs deep.

Ross Byrne might not have Johnny Sexton's game-handling ability at the highest level but in the blue shirt, Byrne the elder is a mirror image.

That said, younger brother Harry is still blessed with the greater attacking potential.

Ciarán Frawley too made a very real case under the spotlight for a shot at development as a No 12, or in modern parlance 'second receiver'.

Watching Leinster's control in the opening quarter with Byrne (Ross) at the helm was like a re-run of the first-up XV with Sexton charting the course against Munster the previous week. Beyond that, Ed Byrne's performance reflected the depth in that sector too, while Devin Toner's attitude and endeavour illustrated yet again the thorough professional that he is. Beyond that, Will Connors was the standout performer.

With Dan Leavy on the way back and with Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, Max Deegan and Caelan Doris the heaviest diggers for those three precious back-row slots, little wonder the term complacency doesn't apply, irrespective of match-day opposition.

Just put yourself in the shoes of Josh Murphy or Scott Penny in that set-up.

Bear in mind Leinster beat the team in second place in their conference by 18 points with their second XV.

No matter how you dress it up, that is the reality.

Munster will come to the Aviva with all guns blazing and so too will Saracens, but with Leo Cullen, Stuart Lancaster and Felipe Contepomi at the helm, the bar they've set won't rattle.

Oh, and just for the record, a certain James Ryan completed the warm-up alongside Leavy on Saturday.

Irish Independent