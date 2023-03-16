If only they’d known as they stood on London’s Sugar Quay to pose for photos back in 2008.

Eddie Jones stood grinning, flanked by his grimacing Saracens co-captains Andy Farrell and Steve Borthwick, blissfully unaware that 15 years on, they’d all be key players in the great soap opera of international rugby.

One quirk of this Six Nations campaign has been Jones sticking his oar in every week through his ‘Eddie’ podcast, released each Thursday through the tournament.

Thursday’s edition was titled, ‘Why do teams fall apart?’, which seemed pretty pointed considering he’s spent the week observing Sean Dyche’s set-up at Everton after taking in the game at Twickenham last weekend.

“England are trying to find their way, they have been for a while,” their former coach said. “I was quite open in saying we were trying to find a way to be effective, whether they play a power game off No 9, or try to play a ball-movement game off 10.”

In a parallel universe, the Australian would be throwing grenades Ireland’s way and playing a central role in the build-up to the Grand Slam decider, but the RFU lost their nerve and replaced him with his old captain and assistant Borthwick.

He has long been ear-marked as the successor to Jones, but results in 2022 fast-tracked his appointment and the scale of the task has revealed itself throughout a deeply uninspiring Six Nations.

At Leicester Tigers, Borthwick won admirers for the clarity he brought to the party as he resurrected a sleeping giant and delivered them a Premiership title.

The style of rugby was stripped back and pretty ugly on the eye, but it delivered results.

We never got to see if Borthwick, a lineout specialist renowned for his attention to detail and devotion to statistics, was going to move Leicester on to another level. Instead, he’s been thrust into the maelstrom of the Six Nations and has been grasping wildly for a paddle.

Last Saturday at Twickenham, the scale of the task facing him revealed itself fully as a France team three and a bit years into their development and targeting a big away performance delivered a reminder of the values that underpin modern international rugby.

As he picked himself up off the canvas after a 53-10 shellacking, Borthwick saw his old co-captain grinning wildly in Murrayfield after his side had overcome another day laced with adversity to beat Scotland at Murrayfield.

Farrell cut a serenely calm figure on Thursday as he extended his team announcement press briefing by a third to accommodate the extra interest. While Borthwick is cramming for the exam, the Ireland coach knows his work is done and he’s ready for whatever questions come his way.

Whatever has been thrown at Ireland during this Six Nations, they’ve simply adapted and gotten on with it.

By the end of Saturday’s game, they’ll have used 33 players across five matches. The level of cohesion within the squad means he could have three different outside centres, scrum-halves and No 4 locks without really missing a beat.

Farrell had his difficult moments along the way, particularly against his home country against whom he struggled badly in his first season.

Jones’s England had broken Ireland in 2019 and then doubled down in a World Cup warm-up later that year, and by the time he’d taken over from Joe Schmidt, he suffered two difficult days at Twickenham in 2020.

The whole era turned on England’s last visit to Dublin a year later, and while there have been bumps on the road since, the clarity with which Ireland have played has rarely wavered.

“Ireland have great consistency with what they do and that comes from doing it every day at Leinster,” Jones said.

“Eighty per cent of the team plays for Leinster, so they have consistency in their tactical approach and also their psychological approach is first class at the moment.”

Farrell has made three changes to his team, recalling Jamison Gibson-Park to increase the tempo of the team’s play and to run the English off their feet.

Ireland will look to keep the ball on the field and in their hands, forcing a bruised England team to think for themselves when they’re still figuring things out.

England’s hope lies on the shoulders of a pack of forwards who look out-matched and a 10-12-13 combination that looks strong on paper but hasn’t played together since the 2019 World Cup final.

Owen Farrell is back after being dropped for Marcus Smith, while Henry Slade partners Manu Tuilagi, who was cut at the start of the championship.

The selection decisions speak of a coach scratching around for a solution to a problem he knows he can’t solve. There’s not enough time and there is too much to do.

Farrell, meanwhile, can focus on the mental side of the week, knowing that the work is done.

The players know their lines, now it’s about delivering them.

“To me, desperation is an illness,” he said pointedly, when asked about what he’s learnt from his years playing finals rugby across two codes. “You want to stay away from that.

“You can’t be accurate if you’re desperate; being calm enough to be yourself, being controlled enough to be accurate when it matters is a temperament we’re all chasing.”

Ireland want to win badly in front of their home fans and families, to secure a Grand Slam that they deserve on Johnny Sexton’s final Six Nations game in green.

Their opponents are the ones who are desperate for a performance that will show the folks back home they’re better than the team that gave up against the French last weekend.

Many of us would see that as a dangerous cocktail, but Farrell’s life in professional sport tells him that good preparation outweighs manic aggression.

“Gone are the days 20 years ago when people were banging their heads against a wall,” he said on Thursday, pointing out that the mental challenge is now as tough as the physical one.

He believes his old colleague will turn things around with England, but privately, he’ll know the gulf between the sides is very big and very real.