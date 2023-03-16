| 9.3°C Dublin

Steve Borthwick is cramming for an exam while Andy Farrell is well prepared for whatever questions come his way

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Panicked England head coach lurching between strategies as his Ireland counterpart stays true to his plan

Andy Farrell (left) and Steve Borthwick (right) during the Saracens playing days with the club's then director of rugby Eddie Jones (centre) at London's Sugar Quay in 2006. Photo by: David Rogers/Getty Images Expand

If only they’d known as they stood on London’s Sugar Quay to pose for photos back in 2008.

Eddie Jones stood grinning, flanked by his grimacing Saracens co-captains Andy Farrell and Steve Borthwick, blissfully unaware that 15 years on, they’d all be key players in the great soap opera of international rugby.

