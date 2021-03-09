Stephen Kerins rejoins former Connacht boss Pat Lam at Bristol

Connacht scrum-half Stephen Kerins has linked up with former Westerners' head coach Pat Lam at Bristol.

Kerins has joined the Premiership club on a short-term loan deal in a bid to get more game-time.

The 24-year old has been limited to just two appearances off the bench this season, as his path to the first team has been blocked by Kieran Marmion and Caolin Blade, neither have been involved with Ireland, while the talented Colm Reilly has also made his breakthrough.

Kerins is a former Ireland U-20 international and he will join the growing Irish contingent at Bristol.

With Connacht legend John Muldoon on the coaching staff, along with Lam and Conor McPhillips, the likes of Niyi Adeoulokun, Bryan Byrne and Peter McCabe are also part of the playing squad.

Bristol are currently sitting in third position of the Premiership table, just five points off leaders Exeter.

With Harry Randall facing up to two months out with an ankle injury, Lam has been keen to bring in injury cover.

Kerins, a Sligo native, will hope to make the most of his opportunity and will take confidence from the fact that Adeolokun, Byrne and McCabe all secured permanent deals with Bristol having impressed on the back of loan spells.

Online Editors