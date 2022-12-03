State of play: What lies ahead for the Irish provinces in a much-changed European campaign

It’s Europe, but not as we know it.

The Heineken Champions Cup welcomes three South African teams to the party this season and with Saracens also back in the picture, it has never looked as difficult to win for the three provinces involved. In the Challenge Cup, there are two South African teams, but we’ve lost two English sides.

A Dublin final beckons next May, but there is no easy path for the Irish sides. Ahead of their final weekend of United Rugby Championship (URC) action before they embark on that journey, we take a look at where they stand and what’s ahead.

What’s changed?

Firstly, a quick reminder of how Europe will be different this season.

The first thing is that what was once known as the European Cup now features three African teams in the Bulls, the Stormers and the Sharks, who we are getting to know from the URC.​

None of them are in the Irish sides’ pools as you can’t play teams from your own league at that stage, so they’ll be up against French and English opposition in the next few weeks.

As for the competition format, the convoluted pool structure remains with two groups of 12 teams vying for a place in the knockouts.

Each team will play two opponents home and away, with the top eight from both sides going into the last 16 which this season is a one-off fixture rather than over two legs.

The ninth and 10th-placed teams drop into the Challenge Cup last 16 where the top four teams from the two pools – one of 10 teams, the other with two fewer after the collapse of Wasps and Worcester – go into the knockouts.

The Lions and the Cheetahs, who are playing in Italy, have joined that competition.

How the provinces are set

Leinster

Last year: Beaten finalists

How they’re set: Flying high with a 100pc record in the URC, Leinster have injury issues in midfield but remain very strong.

Pool rivals: Third in the Top 14 with seven wins from 11 games, Racing 92 are enjoying a decent season. Gloucester flew into the campaign, but have hit the buffers in recent weeks. Bigger picture, Saracens are also in Pool A but most of the contenders are in Pool B.

Prospects: Leinster may benefit from having a tougher set of pool games, but with a Dublin final they’ll be desperate to finish as top seeds and stay in the capital all the way through. In Johnny Sexton’s last season, they may never have a better shot.

Verdict: Winners

​

Munster

Last year: Quarter-final

How they’re set: With new coaches bedding in a fresh style of play it’s been a tricky start for Munster who need to focus on the URC to make sure they’re in next year’s tournament as well as trying to compete for this.

Pool rivals: Toulouse are top of the Top 14 with the same record as Racing; they have a sparkling array of attacking talent and a ferocious pack. Northampton Saints are fourth in the Premiership despite losing more games than they’ve won. Ulster, La Rochelle, Leicester, Toulouse and Stormers make up a tough Pool B.

Prospects: Despite their travails in the URC, Munster are good enough to get out of their pool. Beating Northampton home and away should be enough.

Prediction: Last 16

​

Ulster

Last year: Last 16

How they’re set: Dan McFarland’s side were desperately unlucky not to go further last season and came close in the URC. An excellent starting XV, they’re looking good ahead of tonight’s trip to the RDS.

Pool rivals: In Sale Sharks and champions La Rochelle, Ulster have a tough route to the knockouts. Sale are second in the Premiership with seven wins from nine, La Rochelle are second in France with the same record as Racing and Toulouse. The points race in Pool B will be tough.

Prospects: It’s a tough route to the knockouts, but Ulster are good enough on their day to beat anyone in this competition.

Prediction: Quarter-final

​

Connacht

Last year: Pool exit (Champions Cup)

How they’re set: Back in the Challenge Cup, Connacht have had a mixed start to the season, but they’ve got their Ireland players on deck.

Pool rivals: Brive are bottom of the Top 14 and will likely sack off Europe; Newcastle Falcons are third from bottom in the reduced-size Premiership and will be decent.

Prospects: This is Connacht’s best chance of silverware and there’s nothing to fear in their pool. Things get trickier when the Champions Cup teams fall down a tier, but home advantage is there for the teams who come through the Challenge Cup route.

Prediction: Final