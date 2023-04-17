Stars are aligned for Leo Cullen as coaching ‘guru’ Jacques Nienaber joins Leinster set-up

Yesterday, Leo Cullen boarded a plane back to Dublin to leave Seán O’Brien in charge of the Leinster team that’s preparing for Saturday’s final United Rugby Championship regular season game against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

It was a fulfilling visit to South Africa for the head coach who on Saturday confirmed the recruitment of World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber as Stuart Lancaster’s replacement before watching Sam Prendergast guide his inexperienced team to a superb come-from-behind victory against the Lions at altitude at Ellis Park.

The recruitment of Nienaber is a major coup for the province who identified that defence was a priority and went and recruited one of the best-regarded gurus in the game.

The 50-year-old is a familiar face for Irish fans who remember the wonders he worked with Munster’s defence in 2016 and ’17 before he returned to South Africa with Rassie Erasmus to turn the Springbok ship around and win the World Cup.

Cullen got to know him a little during that period and, when he resolved to continue in the role himself in the wake of last year’s Champions Cup and URC disappointment, he made contact in a bid to fill the considerable void left by Lancaster who is off to Racing 92.

“People expected something to happen the next day,” Cullen said from Johannesburg before his departure.

“But you’ve got to see how the group is, (attack coach) Andrew Goodman was just in the door and we were just seeing how the relationships work.

“I wasn’t even personally sure what I was doing myself, that’s the reality. You come off the back of last season and there’s huge disappointment.

“A lot of teams would be happy to get to a semi-final and final, but it didn’t feel like that for us. There was devastation, a lot of self-reflection from lots of people going through the same thing.

“There was that bit of time to get back moving again; new season, new challenge and navigate that.

“Once there’s news of Stu you’re assessing what do we need, looking at lots of different things.

“I’d have great admiration for what Jacques achieved. He’d been in Ireland, I’d come across Rassie and Jacques. Keeping such a close eye on (Springboks assistant) Felix (Jones), I naturally kept a close eye on what’s going on with that coaching group. Felix is based in Dublin, I touch base with him quite a bit as well.

“Jacques, the feedback is only ever positive. He’s a great man in terms of how he leads in the environment.

“He’s not someone who is grabbing headlines necessarily, but as a coach he’s renowned as one of the leading defensive gurus out there.

“The way they do things, the attention to detail they have in their defensive game in particular; there’s lots of things he’ll bring.

“He’ll complement what we have.”

Nienaber will join after the World Cup.

“In a perfect world you’d have someone who can start pre-season, but it’s probably worth the wait for us realistically because he’s a top-calibre person and coach,” Cullen said, before being asked about the process.

“He wasn’t the only person I talked to. I’d go for people I’m naturally drawn to, similar to Robin (McBryde), Andrew and even Stu.

“Lots of CVs landed in our door, Jacques’ wasn’t one of them. I proactively reached out to him and we kicked on from there. He’s going to be a great addition.”

One of Cullen’s great skills is spinning plates and this trip to South Africa for a pair of ostensibly meaningless games is a perfect example.

In Dublin, the frontliners are preparing for a Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse and the URC knockouts to come; but there’s no sign that the group in Johannesburg are treating this like a dead-rubber.

And, while the stars of the present are planning for success in 2022/’23, in the Rainbow Nation they’re plotting for the future.

On the pitch, Prendergast produced a stunning debut and he wasn’t alone; Chris Cosgrave was superb and Michael Milne cemented a growing reputation as Will Connors and Max Deegan reminded everyone why they’ve been capped by Andy Farrell.

And up in the coaching box, O’Brien is being groomed for a bigger role.

“Seán is stepping up to the plate now,” Cullen explained.

“He is developing as a coach, Jacques will be brilliant for him. He’s such a special character, a Leinster person, someone we want to continue to invest in.

“I won’t be doing the game next weekend, Seán is going to be our head man next week. It’s very strange for me. My eighth season and I haven’t missed a game.

“It’s trying to invest in the people, so when you get the opportunity to bring someone in from the outside; you want to keep the best players, the top talent and they need to be challenged all the time.

“There was one or two players involved in the process of talking to Jacques, which is good because you have to ensure he fits the group.

“The guys are excited, he’ll challenge them in a slightly different way.

“For us as a staff, me personally and the coaching group; that group of three with Jacques, Robin and Andrew; Seán doing the contact work, he doesn’t do all the game-days, but we want to make sure for his development we do what we can so he can get to the next level.

“It’s a good group, but Stu has been amazing. It’s important that I acknowledge what he’s done for Leinster rugby and Irish rugby has been a big beneficiary of that.

“Everyone’s talking about demographics, but if you’re out here looking at demographics you’d wonder how Ireland is ever able to compete with South Africa. But, they are.

“Stu, since he’s come to the club, has been unbelievable. For me, personally, he’s helped me through plenty of sticky patches.

“For all the players, you’ve seen it over the last seven years they’re talking about the conversations Stu’s had with their development as leaders, players, different positions; what he brings to attack and defence.

“It’ll be a huge loss to the group, but the beauty of what we want is that legacy part; adding on to all of those players, when somebody has been that big influence on the group they’ve added to everybody.

“Even the likes of Sexto (Johnny Sexton), he’d have added to so many players with his drive for the game.”