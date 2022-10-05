The other night we were presented with an on-field dilemma. While helping out an U-14 rugby side who were mad for action and keen to impress, we had completed a block on handling skills and next came something they wanted to fix from their last game. Tackling. As cones were being rearranged for a couple of small-sided games, one lad popped the critical question: “Is this full contact?”

His tone suggested that’s exactly what he wanted. This is not always the case, for often kids will talk the talk but when push comes to shove their resolve weakens. Others are climbing over each other to get to the scene of the crime. It takes all sorts, and at varying speeds.

In the old days, everything was full-on. The notion of moderating contact in a sport defined largely by its physicality was alien. Gradually things began to change. Currently we are at a point where full contact in training is in a very limited window.

By full contact, we mean a tackle restricted only by the laws of the game followed by a free and fair contest for possession if the ball breaks down. There’s a fair bit of risk involved in that package so you’d need a very good reason to climb into it, and even then the clock would be running. The consensus would be that there is enough damage done on game day without inviting more on the training field. The price of that damage seems to be only going up.

For us, the deal-breaker on that cost was confirmed eight years ago with the case of Kenny Nuzum, a club player who had a crazily long career in which he spent much of the time leading with his head. On a summer’s morning in 2014 we were among a handful of people – between officials and a couple of family members – in an otherwise empty Dublin Coroner’s Court listening to the evidence of neuropathologist Prof. Michael Farrell.

Kenny Nuzum, he said, was the first confirmed rugby case of CTE (Chronic Tramatic Encephalopathy) in these islands. So, rugby and its potential for repeated head trauma could cause life-ending dementia.

In the course of that case, Prof. Farrell had consulted a colleague in Scotland, Dr Willie Stewart, who was already ahead of the posse on this issue. If you have followed his trail since then you’ll see he is a huge sports fan – at one stage a regular in Glasgow Warriors’ Scotstoun home – with an equally deep concern about the dangers of brain injuries.

It figured that he should be frustrated by the speed with which rugby has got its head around this. If you weren’t familiar already with Dr Stewart’s name, then you will be today after the study he led made stark findings about the dangers of the game.

Research compared over 400 former Scotland Test players born between 1900 and 1990 with a non-playing cohort of similar age and socioeconomic status. The rugby players – all male - were fifteen times as likely to get Motor Neuron’s Disease, twice as likely to get dementia and three times more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease.

You’ll notice the playing group were mostly done and dusted five years before the game went from amateur to professional. It took a while for the bodies to change shape and the game to shift more towards a war of attrition, with clearly demarcated defensive lines.

If you grew up in the amateur era coaches would have extolled the virtues of being able to cover the forward pack with a blanket, so tight were they supposed to be in their play around the field. Rugby’s evolution changed that into a few bodies involved in the breakdown and the others elsewhere on their feet making tackles. Or ‘big hits’ as printed on the new menu.

So when Stewart wonders what the figures might be like when the game’s pro players are put under the microscope you share his concern. The difference in scale and frequency of impacts in the game, new versus old, is night and day.

As the litigants get their cases together, and World Rugby checks its paper trail to establish a steady, solid sequence of due care and attention, the game itself is on a different trajectory. S&C is still the key driver in the pro game, and the premium on physical dominance is massive.

Meanwhile, there is a parallel industry in improving the detection and treatment of concussion. The trick of course is avoidance, which is the really painful part, for meeting that one head on, so to speak, involved shredding the fabric of the game.

For now the drive will continue to recognise and remove risks like full-on contact in training and reducing the frequency of games at the top end where the damage is greatest. Essentially, this requires broadcasters to pay more for less. Convincing them of that value should be occupying more time than currently the case.

As for the runts of the litter, there is a mirror effect going on here. If at the top end rugby is petrified of losing its soul in the drive to make the game safer, then witness the absence of debate around how to modify the game from minis through to youth.

Modifying contact in training is the easy bit, and doesn’t involve widespread buy-in. Taking the tackle out of the game altogether when kids are learning it as toddlers would create some interesting arguments.