Star-studded Tonga send out World Cup warning to Ireland after impressive win over Australia A

Tonga 27 Australia 21

Former Munster centre Malakai Fekitoa started in the win over Australia A.

Tonga issued a warning to their World Cup rivals that they won’t be a pushover after recording an impressive 27-21 home win over Australia A.

The Australian selection featured Wallaby stars such as Bernard Foley, Taniela Tupou and James O’Connor but a devastating first-half scoring blitz saw Tonga take a 24-0 lead in at the break.

The Pacific island nation boast an impressive array of talent since World Rugby allowed players to switch nations provided their last cap was over three years ago.

All Blacks trio Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa and Vaea Fifita have all returned to the side, as have Wallabies such as Israel Folau and Lopeti Timani.

Tonga are drawn in Pool B at the World Cup with Ireland, with Andy Farrell’s men facing them in their second game.

What once might have been seen as a straightforward assignment is anything but since the infusion of quality into the Tonga squad.

Tries from Piutau, Fine Inisi, captain Sonatane Takulua and flanker Solomone Funaki set Tonga on their way to victory.

Australia rallied after the break with scores from Corey Toole, Lachlan Anderson and Josh Flook but it wasn’t enough to deny Tonga on home soil.