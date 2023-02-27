St Michael’s College beat Clongowes Wood to set up Blackrock clash in Leinster Schools Cup semi-finals

David Walsh of St Michaels College in action against Blayze Molloy of Clongowes Wood College. Photo by: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

St Michael’s ran in four tries against Clongowes at Energia Park this afternoon to set up a Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final with Blackrock College.

Newbridge and Gonzaga will lock horns in the other semi-final following the draw which was held after Michael’s quarter-final victory today.

St Michael’s drove inside the 22 before spreading the ball left from a scrum for full-back David Lucey to score their first try in the eighth minute.

Clongowes were finding it difficult to gain control until centre Callum McDonald put lock Blayze Molloy into open country before the final pass was picked off by a backpedalling defence.

The Kildare school continued to struggle in the opening half and they would fail to register a single score before halftime.

Michael’s wing Larry Kirkham almost got away on the right from Lucey’s long, left-handed pass in the lead-up to their next score.

Wilhelm De Klerk then stooped to force a penalty on the floor for Jules Fenelon to make it 8-0 on half-time.

From the restart, Harry Mallon’s clearance was blocked by James Sherwin with the scrum half latching on to the loose ball for Michael’s next try, which was converted by Fenelon.

Clongowes left-wing Oscar O’Brien stole a ball at the ruck, flanker Dermot Collins was quickly onto a loose ball, but St Michael’s openside Rory Brown was on hand to snuff out the attack.

A spill in midfield sparked a swift counter-attack in which Fenelon set up a Kirkham try to make it 20-0 in the 43rd minute.

Clongowes front-row forwards then engineered an opening for Alex Hemeryk and Gavin Keane sliced through in midfield.

Finally, the last pass went to hand when Keane flashed the ball to allow Daniel Baugh dot down in the 58th minute.

St Michael’s couldn’t convert from a five-metre lineout, flanker Matthew Roche-Nagle giving life to Clongowes' attack with a stunning burst from deep.

They stayed on message, using the lineout to set up a maul and a series of close-range drives for loose-head James Wyse to touch down in the 64th minute.

Micheal’s hit back when De Klerk was able to exploit space on the outside with a kick for Charles Foley to score for Fenelon to convert

True to form, Clongowes kept on coming for Conor Lysaght to claim the try and for Tom Murtagh to convert from the right but it was too little too late.

Scorers – St Michael’s: D Lucey, J Sherwin, L Kirkham, C Foley try each; J Fenelon pen, 2 cons. Clongowes Wood: D Baugh, J Wyse, C Lysaght try each; T Murtagh con.

St Michael’s College – D Lucey; L Kirkham (C Foley 58), J Fenelon, M Canniffe (E Black 69), P Wood; W De Klerk, J Sherwin (C O’Connor 69); B Howard (T Murray 69), T Stewart (T Begley 69), R Coogan (D Maguire 69), D Walsh, M O’Reilly (F McKenna 69), J White (Capt) R Brown (B O’Donoghue 58), S Corrigan.

Clongowes Wood – P Spillane; D Baugh, H Roche-Nagle, C McDonald (G Keane 43), O O’Brien (B McCarthy 43); H Mallon (J Moynihan 52), T Murtagh; J Wyse (L Murtagh 69), K Ugwueru (M Doyle 52), M Duggan (A Hemeryck 43), B Molloy (M Coveney 64), A Kelly (Capt), M Roche-Nagle, D Collins (C Lysaght 66), D Daly.

Referee - P Haycock, Leinster Branch.