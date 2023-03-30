Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi: ‘Special’ Ireland are the team to beat

Siya Kolisi will lead the Cell C Sharks against Munster in Durban this weekend. Photo: Sportsfile

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi insists that Ireland are worthy of their place as the number one-ranked team in the world, and believes Andy Farrell’s men are the team to beat heading into the World Cup later this year.

Kolisi, who led the Springboks to World Cup glory in Japan four years ago, was impressed with the manner in which Ireland won the Grand Slam to back up last summer’s series win in New Zealand, as well as November’s clean sweep that saw Farrell’s side beat South Africa in Dublin.

With the two teams set to meet during the pool stages in Paris on September 23, Kolisi hailed Ireland’s progress ahead of the World Cup showdown.

“Special, it was honestly special,” Kolisi said of Ireland’s Grand Slam success. “They played really well. For a couple of years in a row now, they have been playing really well.

“They are a tough team, an amazing team. You can see they are a tight group. I know some of the guys in the group and I am really happy for them.

“When another team does well, you shouldn’t feel bad. The opposition doing well can make you want to be better and play at that kind of level.

“They really deserved it. They played well in the whole Six Nations and they faced a couple of challenges that they had to fix on the day. Getting the number seven (Josh van der Flier) to throw into the lineout.

“They didn’t lose a step in that, so they really did well,” Kolisi added.

“They deserve to be the number one, so everybody is chasing them going forward.”

The Springboks’ skipper – who will lead out the Sharks against Munster in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash in Durban – also believes Johnny Sexton missing the next couple of months with Leinster could be a blessing in disguise for his and Ireland’s World Cup hopes.

Kolisi, who admitted that he felt for Sexton after he was ruled out with a groin injury, reckons the opportunity for Ireland to further strengthen their options behind the talismanic Ireland captain could work in their favour ahead of the World Cup pool meeting with his side.

“Obviously he has been amazing this year. He is a great leader for the Irish team and for Leinster as well,” he said. “One thing that I like about him is that he just shows age means nothing with the way that he has played this year.

“I love when people defy all the odds. But I know for a fact that the guys that are playing behind him will take their opportunities. And it’s an opportunity to see [other guys] because you never know what might happen at the World Cup.

“So, it’s a great opportunity for the coaches to look at other players. They will see who has the authority to take that position.

“Maybe they already have a second-choice, but they are looking at the third and fourth-choice going forward.”