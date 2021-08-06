Springbok Snyman back in Limerick to continue rehab from knee injury and skin graft

RG Snyman is back in Limerick as he set to miss the Rugby Championship with South Africa. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster have confirmed that RG Snyman has returned to Limerick to continue his rehab from a skin graft procedure and knee injury.

The luckless Springbok lock was hoping to feature on the Lions tour, until he suffered a fresh knee issue, having torn his ACL just minutes into his Munster debut last August.

Snyman was then involved in a fire pit accident, which left him with significant burns that required a skin graft.

Although the Boks have been quiet about Snyman's progress, he now looks set to also miss the upcoming Rugby Championship, having returned to Limerick.

The 26-year-old had been part of South Africa's squad to take on the Lions before he was forced to face an even longer spell on the sidelines.

Munster will hope Snyman can soon put his injury nightmare behind him, as the province look to plan with the world-class lock going forward.

The Munster squad will complete their second week of pre-season training today, with new signings Simon Zebo, Rowan Osborne and Jason Jenkins having linked up with the group.

Scrum-half Neil Cronin has returned to training after sustaining an ACL injury in training last October.

Prop James French (hamstring), who is one of nine players promoted from the Academy to the senior squad this summer, has also returned to team training.

Back-row John Hodnett, another player promoted from the Academy, is continuing his rehab after sustaining an achilles injury last November.

On the Academy front, lock Eoin O’Connor has returned to team training having spent last season rehabbing a knee injury.

Hooker Scott Buckley (knee), lock Cian Hurley (thumb), and back-three player Jonathan Wren (hamstring) have also returned to training.

Speaking about the pre-season training programme, head of athletic performance Ged McNamara said: “These first two weeks are very S&C-led and then there will be a bit of a download/modified week for everybody and then we’re back in for the helter-skelter of the game.

“Everybody came back in such good shape so we were able to crack on from the first week.”