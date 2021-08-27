Springbok Kolbe becomes a €1m a year player at Toulon

Toulon have launched a successful raid on French Top 14 rivals Toulouse to secure the services of star Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe for a reported fee of €1.8m.

The wing wonder will earn €1m a year at his new club, according to local reports, having been released from the remaining two years of his contract to join the three-time European champions from the current Top 14 and Heineken Champions Cup holders.

Kolbe is currently on international duty for South Africa in Australia and is unlikely to be available for his new club until December as the world champions complete their Rugby Championship campaign in Queensland, before embarking on their European tour in November.

Toulon exited the Champions Cup at the last-16 stage last season after failing to fulfil their away fixture against Leinster due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

They finished eighth in the Top 14 and that means they'll be in the Challenge Cup this season.

They'll be hoping the addition of a world-class talent like Kolbe can elevate them to a new level. Dubbed the Lionel Messi of rugby by La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara, the winger is a scorer of vital tries and was on the mark in the Lions series decider earlier this summer and the World Cup final in 2019.