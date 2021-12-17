Sport braces itself for further financial pain after crowds limited to 5,000

Leinster players applaud supporters after the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match between Leinster and Bath at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Rugby and racing will be hit hardest by new government restrictions on crowds that will see capacities at outdoor venues limited to 5,000 until January 30.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening announced the new measures as part of the government's response to the growing threat of the Omicron variant.

Indoor sporting events will be capped at 1,000 and will have to be finished before 8pm in line with the curfew introduced on licensed premises, while outdoor sporting events will be limited to 50pc of capacity in smaller stadiums of 5,000 in bigger venues.

The Leopardstown festival, which would normally attract crowds of between 10 and 17,000 per day. will be drastically affected, while the provincial rugby teams will again be hit in the pocket by the restrictions.

Munster will now have to rethink their sold-out clash against Leinster, with the new regulations potentially costing the province €1m on the day.

All three provinces whose stadia are in the jurisdiction will lose big gates in the New Year with big European games scheduled.

However, the IRFU will be drawing a sigh of relief that the restrictions end before their money-spinning Six Nations get under way with Wales due in Dublin on February 5.

The GAA will similarly be hoping that they can welcome full crowds to the All Ireland club finals in February 12 and 13, with the provincial finals affected by the new regulations.