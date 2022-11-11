Special night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh can help Munster reconnect with their roots

A grand old lark in the park.

If you didn’t take a moment to laugh about the ironies that led us to this glorious evening of unabashed anarchy, then what’s the point of living?

To think that Cork GAA, in hock after blowing their budget on their stadium that is so rarely deployed, would now open their doors for a second time to a sport other than those beloved by its supposedly truest Gaels.

“The biggest crowds they’ve had here were for Ed Sheeran, a soccer match and now a rugby match,” a wag told us on the walk up the marina, keen to be at the white elephant with some sport to watch.

And the only reason Munster were here was for a similar reason, their own stadium debt prompting them to gain an extra few shekels by banking on the crowd.

Should they go deep in Europe, the prospect of a return might tempt all parties once more.

​And so history’s hand gently guided more than 40,000 men, women and children through the turnstiles for another landmark moment in Ireland’s often complicated love affair with sport.

Read More

When they all paused for The Fields of Athenry, their team storming to victory, it was almost akin to a spiritual message. Sport uniting, not dividing. Sport defined not just by its song but by its singers.

The Lee whipped up furious wind and rain but it was a balmy eve; long gone are the days when the river would have had to freeze solid before nights like this could be staged on such hallowed turf.

A city lamenting a lost son, Liam Miller, prompted ‘The Park’ to first open its doors four years ago despite a summer of verbal vitriol that reflected the land’s septic wounds.

Ireland celebrated her centenary this year, an event which, almost before the solemn ceremony had concluded on a January day, precipitated a bloody decline into civil war.

That gruesome conflict midwifed decades of division and suspicion. A tangled web of history and politics daubed citizens with individual brush strokes but a 21st-century modern Ireland now no longer excludes some, but instead admits all.

This is now a new Ireland.

Where sons and daughters of Nigeria, Israel Olatunde and Rhasidat Adeleke, run for their country, and Michael Obafemi and Chiedozie Ogbene play soccer for it.

Stefan Okunbor won a Celtic Cross this year.

Such is the enthusiasm with which our newest citizens have embraced Ireland’s sports that it has always seemed faintly ridiculous that Irish sports have struggled to support each other.

Munster’s gazelle-like second-row Edwin Edogbo is, like the aforementioned, of Nigerian descent but has been shaped since birth by Ireland and its generous people.

It is hard for someone like him to imagine a society where his presence on this pitch would not be tolerated; not because of the colour of his skin, but because of the shape of the ball he carries.

Last night’s opposition reminded us of a different civil war, generations denied integration into society, never mind sport.

It seemed somehow fitting, then, that Edogbo played his role in the build-up to the first five-point score recorded here.

He not only represents a new Ireland but a new Munster, too; a sweeping early try reflected the measures the province are taking to shed aside their own brand of conservatism.

We recall Shane Daly being an unused sub during one of those end-of-season dead rubbers in the league with which Munster have become too familiar.

Under successive South African-led coaching regimes, there was little interest in playing with either wit or width. It has taken a ruddy-faced northern Englishman to belatedly decree a change in direction; more than a decade without a trophy demands a change in approach.

Fitting too that Simon Zebo, another born of this land but with antecedents from another, should swallow dive for the second try.

He was a renowned hurler down the road for Blackrock in his youth but when forced to choose rugby as a career, he didn’t do so to make some blithe statement about what it meant to him to be a Cork Man or a Munster Man or an Irish Man. And yet somehow it meant so much more to others. He was just playing a game; those who disdained him were playing a tired one.

Munster’s presence in his home city, for the most significant match they have played here since Peter Clohessy’s men saw off world champions Australia in Musgrave Park 30 years ago, was also perceived as a potentially galvanising development.

Many former luminaries in these parts point out to a growing chasm between north and south.

Limerick’s establishment as the team’s HQ has coincided with the most barren spell of the professional era as well as its most divisive.

Last night, then, was also viewed as a stepping stone in re-establishing the Munster brand.

Of much more value though has been the depths of relationships which are now finally being re-established between the hierarchy and their lifeblood, its schools and clubs, all too long ignored.

Like the new style of rugby they are trying to play, relationships will not improve overnight; decay and neglect does that to you; but the intentions are there to begin the transformation, prompted by an impish, inventive half-back pairing last night.

Sometimes you have to get the job done any way you can; after a scrum penalty, a rousing, mauling try before the break, the rain and the crowd driving them for the line, aroused the spirits of past conquests. So too defiance of a maul from no distance.

A South African victim would complete a hat-trick of classic upsets. Perhaps history will record that staging it at this venue was the most cunning coup of them all.