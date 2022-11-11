| 13.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Special night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh can help Munster reconnect with their roots

David Kelly

talking point

Shane Daly celebrates after scoring for Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Shane Daly celebrates after scoring for Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo: Sportsfile

Shane Daly celebrates after scoring for Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo: Sportsfile

Shane Daly celebrates after scoring for Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo: Sportsfile

A grand old lark in the park.

If you didn’t take a moment to laugh about the ironies that led us to this glorious evening of unabashed anarchy, then what’s the point of living?

Most Watched

Privacy