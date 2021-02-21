South Africa swoop for a pioneer very much at the top of her game

In 2011 the Rugby Writers of Ireland (RWI) awarded their first Women’s Player of the Year award to Lynne Cantwell. It would be a lie to suggest the decision was reached after an exhaustive review of video footage. Equally it would be wrong to suggest the recipient was not head and shoulders above the other contenders — no mean feat if you think of the characters in that Ireland side who would go on to beat New Zealand a few years later in the World Cup.

Cantwell nailed another first last week when appointed as women’s high performance director in the South African game. We’re guessing the South African Rugby Union were more diligent in their research than RWI had been 10 years earlier. But the result was the same: they chose wisely. First, after their men’s World Cup success in 2019, the South African Rugby Union approached Cantwell as an outside consultant to do a report on what their women’s game looked like. Second, they liked what they read, and offered her the job.

So one of the pioneers of the women’s game here, the most capped Irish woman who has enjoyed a stellar career, is scooping up her two infant children, Scarlett and Arlo, and brainstorming with her soon-to-be husband Alex, and figuring out the logistics. Working visas on top of Covid restrictions, packed in with job prospects for Alex, who works in medical management, and then there is the issue of exactly where in beautiful Cape Town to park themselves for at least four years — starting some time this summer.

“We thrashed it around at home and a lot of it came down to two things: was it safe for our family; and could Alex get a job because it’s not straightforward for ex-pats to get employment over there given what the South African Government are trying to do with their workforce. There are a couple of options to figure but the kids are very young and it’s exciting.

“From a leadership point of view I found what the South Africans are trying to do with the women’s game to be quite attractive. You know yourself what attracts you to people and the work you want to do, and I know the work I want to do is meaningful. I’m passionate about the women’s game.”

That passion and expertise led her onto the board of Sport Ireland in 2018/19 and its newly set-up committee for women in sport. There is no conflict there with the South African job, so she can continue that work remotely. Better still, some of the knowledge gained from that Irish experience will transfer to her new life.

“My brain has been exploding for the last month and a half, trying to gather my thoughts on the best approach, just given the enormity of the task,” Cantwell says. “It’s a strategic role and with a performance focus. South Africa have focused on some development age grades in their women’s game for the past six years where their national 15s team stopped competing internationally from 2014-2018. Although this has attracted young players into the game, their omission from global competition has hurt them from a performance point of view.

“Like a lot of other countries, their women’s development pathway is porous. The main opportunity for girls to play rugby is at their youth training centres across the country which cater for 15 to 18-year-olds. But there is a big jump from there to senior rugby without an under 20s set-up, and then an adult comp which plays six games a year.”

There are a lot of holes to fill between now and the World Cups of 2025 and 2029.

Unlike the men’s game, the profile is different, with 85 per cent of the women being black Africans. Typically they’re from under-privileged backgrounds, so while it’s a one size fits all, the shape has to look and feel right.

“The pathway we have to create has to speak to their background and their reality. So we need to enable them to play rugby in a safe environment where they are well coached, with linked-up age groups so they can get as much competition as possible, because they need a lot of learning. When they arrive on the national coaches’ doorstep we want them able to compete. Coaching is a huge part of the women’s game. If we can get that right then we’ll produce good, intelligent players at the top level and that will make a difference. Because they have 75,000 adult men players and only 3,000 in the adult women’s game you can see how important it is that the women are coached very well.”

It’s not a great look for the IRFU that one of the most respected figures in the Irish women’s game has been head-hunted by South Africa. The optics of that are not on Cantwell’s radar. She has enough on her plate dealing with the scale of her new position.

“It’s cool that it’s an example of a professional appointment within the women’s game going to a woman, and not too many countries are doing that, which is great. I want to definitely show that’s possible and it’s very positive for women to be taking up those roles.”

Who knows how the Irish landscape will look when the Cantwell family come back in four years’ time, if indeed that’s the plan. For now the South Africans are getting a woman who may have retired almost seven years ago, but is very much at the top of her game.