| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

South Africa swoop for a pioneer very much at the top of her game

Lynne Cantwell. Photo: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile Expand

Close

Lynne Cantwell. Photo: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Lynne Cantwell. Photo: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Lynne Cantwell. Photo: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

In 2011 the Rugby Writers of Ireland (RWI) awarded their first Women’s Player of the Year award to Lynne Cantwell. It would be a lie to suggest the decision was reached after an exhaustive review of video footage. Equally it would be wrong to suggest the recipient was not head and shoulders above the other contenders — no mean feat if you think of the characters in that Ireland side who would go on to beat New Zealand a few years later in the World Cup.

Cantwell nailed another first last week when appointed as women’s high performance director in the South African game. We’re guessing the South African Rugby Union were more diligent in their research than RWI had been 10 years earlier. But the result was the same: they chose wisely. First, after their men’s World Cup success in 2019, the South African Rugby Union approached Cantwell as an outside consultant to do a report on what their women’s game looked like. Second, they liked what they read, and offered her the job.

So one of the pioneers of the women’s game here, the most capped Irish woman who has enjoyed a stellar career, is scooping up her two infant children, Scarlett and Arlo, and brainstorming with her soon-to-be husband Alex, and figuring out the logistics. Working visas on top of Covid restrictions, packed in with job prospects for Alex, who works in medical management, and then there is the issue of exactly where in beautiful Cape Town to park themselves for at least four years — starting some time this summer.

Most Watched

Privacy