Tuesday 2 April 2019

'Sorry guys' - Devin Toner confirms he won't be lining out for Lansdowne this weekend after April Fools mix-up

Devin Toner. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Leinster and Ireland lock Devin Toner won't be featuring for Lansdowne in the AIL this weekend as he steps up his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

The totemic second row has been out of action since aggravating an existing injury in Ireland's opening round Six Nations defeat to England back in February.

Lansdowne FC tweeted yesterday: "Delighted to play a part in @DevinToner4 rehab as we welcome him back into the squad for next round of #AIL."

The story was picked up by the Irish Times today but it turned out to be an April Fools Joke.

Toner confirmed the hoax on his Instagram account.

