Leinster and Ireland lock Devin Toner won't be featuring for Lansdowne in the AIL this weekend as he steps up his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

Leinster and Ireland lock Devin Toner won't be featuring for Lansdowne in the AIL this weekend as he steps up his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

'Sorry guys' - Devin Toner confirms he won't be lining out for Lansdowne this weekend after April Fools mix-up

The totemic second row has been out of action since aggravating an existing injury in Ireland's opening round Six Nations defeat to England back in February.

Lansdowne FC tweeted yesterday: "Delighted to play a part in @DevinToner4 rehab as we welcome him back into the squad for next round of #AIL."

Delighted to play a part in @DevinToner4 rehab as we welcome him back into the squad for next round of #AIL — Lansdowne FC (@LansdowneFC) April 1, 2019

Tuesday night, Thursday night is it? — Devin Toner (@DevinToner4) April 1, 2019

Gym for 6pm sharp!! — Lansdowne FC (@LansdowneFC) April 1, 2019

The story was picked up by the Irish Times today but it turned out to be an April Fools Joke.

Toner confirmed the hoax on his Instagram account.

Online Editors