'Something needs to be done to get the club game thriving again' - Sean O'Brien issues warning to IRFU

 

Close

Seán O’Brien sporting his club’s colours. Photo: Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

There are many aspects that run through Seán O'Brien's story, but his connection to his club runs deepest of all.

At a time when domestic rugby is on an indefinite pause due to the pandemic and the amateur game is stuck in limbo, the London Irish flanker is concerned that the connection between the community game and the professional sport is being lost.

He doesn't claim to have all the answers but in his recently released book Fuel, O'Brien touches on a few things he believes would help generate some excitement around the Energia All-Ireland League.

