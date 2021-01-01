'Something needs to be done to get the club game thriving again' - Sean O'Brien issues warning to IRFU

There are many aspects that run through Seán O'Brien's story, but his connection to his club runs deepest of all.

At a time when domestic rugby is on an indefinite pause due to the pandemic and the amateur game is stuck in limbo, the London Irish flanker is concerned that the connection between the community game and the professional sport is being lost.

He doesn't claim to have all the answers but in his recently released book Fuel, O'Brien touches on a few things he believes would help generate some excitement around the Energia All-Ireland League.

One of which is his own desire to actually play club rugby when he was with Leinster.

Registered to UCD while regularly travelling home to coach and support his home club Tullow, O'Brien looked on with envy at All Blacks who would be allowed to return from injury by playing for their local side.

In the past year or so we've seen World Cup winners Dan Carter and Kieran Read line out with their clubs and O'Brien believes it should be the norm here too.

"It'd be interesting to see the stats of average crowd at an AIL game - 200 people maybe? There'd be 500 at a Tullow game, 3,000 at a Towns Cup game for a semi-final or a final. What's wrong there?" he says.

"AIL rugby is definitely a more attractive brand of rugby, but why is it not supported and why isn't a bigger deal made of it?

"That's the disconnect, I don't know the politics involved but I definitely think something has to be done to get the club game thriving in Ireland and to get excited about it again.

Embrace

"It could be made way more attractive, 100 per cent. If you're coming back from an injury, I think players would embrace pulling on their club socks, jersey, and go and play 40 minutes even.

"You speak to (All Blacks) Andrew Hore and Tony Woodcock and these boys in New Zealand over the years and they're heading back on a Tuesday to play a club game. It's just the norm to them.

"I don't know what way they structure that properly, but my point is just that it's something that would excite a lot of people and would excite the game.

"I get that some people say, 'Oh, they're professionals,' and that their conditioning is a lot better. I don't fully agree with that. I agree that professionals are maybe stronger, but if you're telling me that some of those AIL teams and even in Junior rugby that boys aren't doing gym programmes, that boys aren't fit and tough?

"I saw Kieran Read played three games recently with his club, he's not exactly after shrinking in size but the opposition are not getting broken up.

"This is the disconnect too, you've some really, really tough players playing in normal clubs because they enjoy it. They're training twice a week, they're farming or they have a trade or they're an accountant in Dublin but they love playing rugby.

"It doesn't make them soft or not physically conditioned for a game. I know some academy lads go back, but I think the big names coming back from injury when it's a bit more controlled would generate excitement."

When he's finished with London Irish, O'Brien fully intends to finish his career with a season for Tullow.

Seán O'Brien speaking to the Tullow players during their 2018 Provincial Towns Cup campaign. Photo: Sportsfile

Seán O'Brien speaking to the Tullow players during their 2018 Provincial Towns Cup campaign. Photo: Sportsfile

"I'll still play a season with them if I can, bar I'm completely banjaxed," he says. "You'd go and play your game. If lads are coming after you they're coming after you but you go into the clubhouse after and have a pint with them. That's what club rugby is all about."

O'Brien is clearly proud of his roots and he believes it's important that Leinster make the most of the wider club network rather than becoming over-reliant on the steady stream of prototype rugby players in the schools system.

He believes the province must invest heavily in coach education across the province to try and bridge the divide in terms of preparation or risk losing the diversity of character that comes from having a broad player base at the elite end.

"It definitely is a key part of my story," he says.

"It is very important for younger guys nowadays who are in that situation to realise they can get picked up if they work hard enough, stay determined.

"They probably do need a bit of a chip on their shoulder, bit of an attitude about them to get past some of the barriers that might be in place for them.

"It's important for them to understand that Leinster are looking outside the pale as such. There are programmes in place for the development of all club players in Leinster. It was a massive part for me, it's something I am very proud of.

"You can't have the same type of personalities within a set-up that big. You need some raw lads with a different perspective.

"Leinster are after losing a lot of characters in the last few years. So, it's important we have lads coming through.

"There are lads there, but it's important they keep coming through. You have Michael Milne who by all accounts is a bit of a character, you have Dools (Peter Dooley), Tadhg (Furlong).

"The lads in the schools are characters in their own right too, but it's just not the same because they're drilled so much in school.

"They train every single day, rugby is their life from a very young age where for us it's not. It's GAA, it's farming, it's milking cows, it's so much more. Rugby is there and while we enjoy it so much on a Tuesday, a Thursday and a Sunday, that's it for us.

"That has advantages and disadvantages in my eyes. The disadvantages are the fact that your skill-set, your game knowledge, suffers because the boys in the school set-up are getting to have really good coaches, the development and gyms and the infrastructure is way, way, way ahead of clubs.

"That's really the advantage. The advantage for the country lads is they have the bit of rawness, the real good mental strength usually. The majority of them are from working-class backgrounds and they're not afraid to dig in. They have got a bit of a character element to them as well that is a bit different.

"So that's why it's important to have a good mix of players coming through."

O'Brien believes the net is catching the best players, but says club players are at a clear disadvantage.

"I don't know if they are missing that many players. The difference in my eyes at the minute is that the school system, all the school systems, are just churning out so many really good players that is it worth Leinster taking the chance, a shot in the dark for someone who maybe isn't in the same league as a back-rower from St Michael's or Blackrock or wherever?" he says.

"The Youths coaches need to be upskilled, the clubs need to be upskilled in terms of who's coaching. When I went back during the lockdown and took a couple of sessions, the coaches were doing their best but they need to be upskilled and that's where Leinster need to get out to clubs, to regularly coach the coaches.

"It's not about coaching 50, 80, 100 young lads. Coach the coaches.

"Then you see a big difference in a 16-year-old that's in a school and a 16-year-old playing Youths rugby who is standing out for a Tullow, a Carlow or an Enniscorthy. Put him in against a 16-year-old that's in a schools system and see.

"The problem now is there's too big a gap between the coaching systems, the schools are way, way ahead in terms of knowledge, the infrastructure in schools and the way they coach. The clubs are behind I believe."