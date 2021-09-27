‘So many memories, priceless highs and some rock bottom lows’ – Claire Molloy retires from international rugby

Claire Molloy in action for Ireland during the Women's Six Nations. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland stalwart Claire Molloy has brought the curtain down on her illustrious international career following last weekend's bitter World Cup qualifier exit.

Molloy, 33, who is the last remaining link between the previous successful Ireland team, will go down as one of the finest players to ever represent this country.

The all-action back-row made her international debut in the 2009 Six Nations before she went on to help Ireland win the title in 2013 and 2015, including a Grand Slam.

Molloy was also part of the Ireland team who famously beat New Zealand at the 2014 World Cup, and she then went on to captain her country at the 2017 tournament.

She had fallen out of favour within the current setup, as she had to make do with a place on the bench having forced her way back in, but Molloy bows out having won 74 caps after successfully juggling her medical studies with her rugby career.

The Galway native also represented her county in Gaelic football before turning to rugby. Molloy has been playing in England in recent years and is currently with Wasps.

Molloy departs the international scene on a hugely disappointing note after Ireland were beaten at the death by Scotland, thus ending their World Cup hopes, but she does so, safe in the knowledge that she leaves a strong legacy behind her.

In a statement released on social media, Molloy said: “12 years in the green shirt, not the ending I would have wanted. So many memories, priceless highs and some rock bottom lows.

“To all the coaches, physios, team managers, S&Cs and all the backroom staff, thank you for guiding me along the way and often patching me back together at times.

“To the players I've shared the pitch with, it's been an honour. So many fantastic inspiring women I get to call friends.

“To my best supporters, my Mum and Dad, thank you for following me all over the world to watch.

“74 and out.”