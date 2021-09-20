Snyman steps up his training as Munster without props Salanoa and O’Connor for opener

RG Snyman has increased his involvement in Munster's on-pitch training this week as the province prepare to kick off the new season.

The Springbok second-row's spell at Thomond Park has been blighted by injury after he suffered an ACL tear on his debut and burns in a fire-pit accident towards the end of last season.

After more than a year out, Munster will hope that the powerful ball-carrier can play a big role for them this season.

Promising back-row John Hodnett has also stepped up his training alongside Snyman as he moves closer to a return for Johann van Graan's side who are without new signing Jason Jenkins, centre Chris Farrell and hooker Kevin O'Byrne for the start of the campaign.

Props Roman Salanoa and Liam O'Connor will miss the opening game of the season against the Sharks.

O'Connor will meet with a specialist about his neck/arm issue, while Salanoa has a knee problem.