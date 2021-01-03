Slippers, golf balls, Eva Peron and Ché Guevara: Ireland's epic 1952 tour to Argentina

'Better to die standing than live on your knees.'

Ché Guevara

I am waiting to board a flight to Capetown sometime in May 1995. The fact that I don't know the date now is significant but at the time all I was concerned about was getting on the plane. We had met our English confreres in the executive lounge an hour or two before boarding and the news was good: Captains and anyone else over 6' 6" were being upgraded to first class - six from each side on the upper deck in the South African Airlines Boeing 747.

As the lucky ones headed upstairs, there was a loud crack, almost an explosion, and everyone automatically ducked and cowered low to the ground. Seconds later we realised what had caused the loud noise. Ken Reid and Dennis Easby, the respective presidents of the Irish and English Rugby Unions and their wives, were sitting in seats 1A to 1D and the noise we had heard was a bottle of Bollinger Cuvee Reserva 1984 being opened.

We got the look a corpse would give to an undertaker. Who had allowed the peasants up to first class? This was an outrage. It almost took the verve out of the bubbly. Ken Reid, in fairness, had good standing with the Irish players, Easby less so with the English.

It was an uneasy flight. There was no interaction between players and masters. We were there by accident, they were there by right. I remember thinking we would not have known about these inequities unless we had been upgraded. How come they got to go first class? It rankled with everyone. It rankled because they thought we should not have been allowed up there. I thought to myself, 'come the revolution brother, we will have all this lot up against the wall - pop, pop, pop'. Shotguns not Champagne corks.

I sat beside Jason Leonard on the way over. Jason was there on account of being 6' 6" wide. We had a laugh, a few proletarian ales and rolled back in the bed. I slept for 10 hours and woke up as the wheels screeched onto the tarmac in Capetown. That is the way to travel.

This, in case you missed it, is about socialism and logistics. The main thrust of this piece is about an event that took place long before I was born. It is, however, an extraordinary story and I feel privileged to be able to tell it.

I met John Traynor last November. He is a man I had done business with in the past. We met for a coffee to reacquaint ourselves.

Before we started, John asked me to write about his father, Paul Traynor, who had played two Test matches against Argentina but had not been awarded a cap. Nowadays you can come on against Georgia in the 79th minute, not touch the ball, not make a tackle and get awarded a full cap. You can get a cap for Ireland even if you are not Irish. It seems incongruous that even though Argentina have inflicted some grievious losses upon us over the course of the years, somebody deigned it okay not to dignify any Test match against that country worthy of a cap. You know you have played a proper Test match when you have played Argentina.

Paul Traynor died two years ago without having been recognised or awarded a cap. That is a sporting injustice which the IRFU must rectify. Indeed, anyone who played for Ireland against another international side should be awarded a cap.

The Test series in question was the 1952 tour to Argentina.

The final schedule was sent to the players on July 24, 1952. There was a nine-point checklist - some of which is priceless.

Point 1: Don't forget your passport.

Point 3: Please bring your own shaving and washing utensils, pyjamas, slippers and a pullover.

Point 5: As golf balls are hard to obtain in Argentina you are advised to bring them with you if you wish to play.

Slippers. Madre Deo.

Point 4 suggested that all the players bring a black tie suitable for mourning, should such an occasion arise.

The tour party left on a 4.05 flight from Dublin to Heathrow on July 26 full of unbridled enthusiasm and buoyed with the sense of adventure of going to South America which, to the Irish, was a parallel universe.

At the same time as the Aer Lingus plane took off, Eva Peron lost her fight against cervical cancer - as much a blight then as it is now. As the plane landed in Heathrow, the players switched on their iPhone 12 Max to find out that Evita was dead. Not really. Nobody found out until well into the next day what had happened. When the party found out - the realisation set in. Argentina would be closed. There was to be two weeks of national mourning for their 'Queen' and international icon.

A phone call was made to the Chilean Rugby Union to see if they could accommodate the Irish for a week or so in the hope that the tour schedule could be re-worked. High farce, as the Chileans had no English and the Paddies had no Spanish. Nobody was sure what was going to happen if they turned up in Santiago. In the end they tossed a coin - seriously . . . heads. They decided to travel.

The itinerary was like something out of an Indiana Jones movie. Dublin - London - Paris - Lisbon - Dakar (Senegal) - Natal (Brazil) - Rio de Janeiro - Buenos Aires - Santiago.

Bollinger? Beds in first class? More like propeller-powered planes, wooden seats, air pockets in the Andes, one toilet, no heat in the plane going over the Andes, six days to get there! The 1950 Lions had gone by boat to Australia. The whole Lions thing took six months. This aviation thing was a new but uncomfortable departure.

The team stopped in Buenos Aires for a day and a half to check if the Chileans were indeed able to accommodate them. While in Buenos Aires, they got a sense of the all-pervading and inconsolable national grief. This was Argentina's Princess Diana moment.

To get a sense of scale, the 26 counties in 1952 had a population of 2.75 million. Three million people stood in stunned silence on the streets of Buenos Aires from early morning to watch the casket go by on a gun carriage; 65,000 a day filed by her body lying in state for 10 days; 16 people were killed in the crush to get close to the coffin. The country was in lockdown of a very different kind.

I went to see Evita's mausoleum in 2007 at La Recoleta cemetery. I couldn't get close because there were about 20 metres of fresh flowers laid at the gate and 55 years after her premature death at 33 years of age, her popularity has not waned. It must have been amazing to be there at that time. I urge you to watch the 15-minute Pathé news coverage of her funeral on YouTube. Truly enormous crowds, national sorrow on a scale that you could not imagine and a cortege and ceremony from another time in another world.

Meanwhile, the composition of the squad of 21 was heavily Leinster-centric - 10 from the east, six from the south and five from the north, which was very strange because Ulster in the 1940s and 1950s dominated Irish sides. The original itinerary gave you a clue. The matches were on a Sunday, Thursday, Sunday, Friday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday rota. A very strange arrangement but what it did mean was that a strong contingent of Protestant players from Ulster would not travel because they would not be able to observe the Sabbath. Even in my time some players from the north wouldn't train or play on a Sunday.

Conversely, the Roman Catholic players from the Republic who had been shackled and constrained by the Catholic Church in the 1950s also had questions of faith and ethics to be answered. When the squad arrived in Santiago and discovered these exotic, dark-eyed, sallow-skinned senoritas, who were extraordinarily friendly, they lost the run of themselves. Sure there was virtue in waiting for the chaste, red-haired, rosy-cheeked Irish comely maidens at the crossroads, but what was on offer in Santiago was too much to resist. Some of the lads were missing for weeks.

The tour did kick off on August 9. Ireland could only field 15 players - the other six were missing in action. Ireland beat Chile 30-0 but who cared about the score? The results of the tour are shown on this page and Ireland lost once to Pucará 11-6 en route to playing the first Test match. It is hard to imagine that a Test match can end in a 3-3 draw. Just exactly what were they doing for 80 minutes? Apparently the first Test was a bloodbath with Irish referee Ossie Glasgow getting a box for his troubles when trying to break up one of a dozen 'all-ins'. No red cards. No concussions. No HIAs. Both sides scored an unconverted try in the middle of the hostilities.

In the second Test, Ireland upped the ante and murdered Argentina 6-0. Two penalties - one from Michael Hilary and the second from Mick Dargan. Dargan, now aged 92, is one of only three of the team alive today - the other two are Ronnie Kavanagh and Mick Lane. He was capped in the 1952 championship, was a very decent flanker and was also capped by Ireland at cricket. Dargan was a late call up, only getting selected a week before departure. He had just finished his pharmacy final exam in UCD so this adventure was a good way to celebrate graduating.

Dargan hasn't a firm recollection of the tour, only that he enjoyed it immensely, found the people to be very friendly and left our shores with £50 and returned home with £42. You just couldn't spend your money over there.

He did have memories of one story about Patrick Lawlor, one of the travelling second-rows. The team for the second Test was announced early and without the aid of email, the team was posted up on the noticeboard in the team room.

Patrick Lawlor noticed that even though he had played in the first Test his name was not on the teamsheet for the second and he consulted the manager Sarsfield Hogan about the omission.

Today they come out with utter crap about "we know what one individual can do and that is why they want to look at someone else" or that they need to try new combinations. Hogan was as direct as they came.

"Hogie - what's going on?"

"You are dropped Patrick."

"Why?"

"Because you were shite last week."

"Really?"

"Really!"

"Well f**k that so, I'm off."

There were 12 days to go before the end of the tour and Lawlor went walkabout. Mountaineering and hiking in Patagonia. Nobody saw him for 12 days. He turned up about an hour before the squad were due to fly home from Buenos Aires.

"How'ya lads. I heard you won the second Test."

It's the 50s, it was amateur times, it was South America - anything could and did happen.

The ninth and final game was played on September 3 against Club Universitario de Buenos Aires or C.U.B.A. for short. The match was won 19-11 by Ireland and was an uneventful game played at the Gimnasia Y Esgrina. Uneventful according to Paul Traynor until about 17 minutes before the end. Back in the day subs only got onto the field of play if one of the players had his head hanging off. The C.U.B.A. hooker had to leave the field after a clash of heads with one of his own players. The university side only had two subs and a scrawny 5' 8", 11-stone scrumhalf slotted in as hooker. He couldn't throw the ball in and he couldn't scrummage, but he milled a couple of Irish players with the ferocity of his tackling. The C.U.B.A. players called him Fuser - the rest of the world would know him as Ché Guevara.

An awkward tackle by Guevara on Traynor led to some claret being spilled. The two met in the clubhouse and Guevara for some reason showed Traynor his student card and inoculation card. Guevara had no English. Traynor had no Spanish. They didn't even share a beer. Ernesto Guevara de la Serna. What's in a name? It wasn't even the first Guevara Ireland had played against on tour as his younger brother, Roberto Guevara, had played for Combinada B in a 25-3 loss a week earlier.

Who is to know where destiny will lead you.

Last week, Leo Cullen talked about a team selection and mentioned his players by their nicknames. Fards and Big Dev would be rested. Kearns would be retained on the wing. In terms of nicknames, well it's cutting edge isn't it? It had to be Fards or maybe Fardo for Scott Fardy.

Fuser? The Fu came from El Furibundo - the raging bull - and the Ser after his feisty mother's family - De La Serna, a Celtic name for grain field. The raging bull in the grain field. Fards indeed!

Guevara was a very talented scrumhalf but he suffered badly from asthma. The stop/start nature of the game in Argentina allowed him to take his medication through the course of a match. His parents hated the notion of him playing the game and tried to stop him but he stated that "he would play the game he loved even if it killed him". Those ambulance-chasing lawyers pursuing World Rugby at the moment wouldn't have earned much coin from this player.

Guevara published and distributed his own rugby magazine called Tackle. He bemoaned the static and conservative nature of Argentine rugby and professed that they needed to be far more adventurous to make it appealing to sports fans. The Peron Government shut the magazine down after only nine issues because some of the dialogue was a little too inflammatory and Marxist for their liking.

I wasn't sure if indeed Guevara had got back from his famous motorcycle tour of South America to play in the C.U.B.A game. The dates do coincide. He did get back. After a 14,000km round trip including Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela and, of course, Argentina he arrived back from Miami in the middle of August 1952.

I strongly suggest you watch The Motorcycle Diaries, directed by Walter Salles (Robert Redford was an executive producer). The 2004 production is in Spanish with English subtitles but its brilliance shines through and it is an atmospheric depiction of the trip Guevara and his pal Alberto Granado made in 1952. It is of its time. Again quite why Guevara put his final semester in medical school in UBA on hold so he could go on this madcap adventure tells you much about his impulsive nature and how determined Guevara was.

One unavoidable truth in Guevara's life was his constant dicing with danger and death. He was too small to play the game yet he chose to play past the limit of his ability - maybe that was what drove him on to do some of the incredible things he did in his lifetime.

One adventure he had with Alberto Granado was when they volunteered to work at a leper colony in San Pablo in Peru. The inequities of life and the way the lepers were treated grated with him and he insisted on not wearing gloves and treating them as human beings. On the night of his birthday he celebrated with doctors and staff on one side of the Amazon river.

He felt he couldn't leave his leprosy-afflicted friends on the other side of the river. He jumped in and defied the constraints of his asthma to swim the half mile across to celebrate his birthday with the people who would never expect to be in a position to engage in something as simple as singing happy birthday. Guevara's life and political disposition changed irretrievably after the San Pablo experience.

Me? I would have stayed in the cabana with the senoritas. When it's my time to go, a heart attack would do just fine. Crocs and piranhas or drowning in a heavy cross-current are not for me.

Guevara played one last season of rugby when he qualified as a medical doctor in 1953, it was the last time he played serious rugby. It is hard to throw a ball around when you are trying to unseat fascist dictators and puppet governments.

Guevara's antecedents were Irish and he often went by the name of Ernesto Guevara de la Serna Lynch. When his father found out about his revolutionary exploits, he put it down to his family's Irish rebel blood.

As a footnote, Ché ended up in Shannon airport after either fog or mechanical problems with his plane in 1965. Apparently in the day and a half he was there he visited 500 pubs, attended a full programme of Munster club rugby and bedded a dozen women.

Hanratty's hotel in Glentworth St in Limerick and the Royal Marine Hotel in Kilkee were the only places he visited for sure. He developed a liking for Powers whiskey and was completely inebriated when he got back to his aircraft. He was out of Shannon on his way back to Havana hours before the CIA could get there.

A few short years after taking the Hippocratic oath, Guevara had killed dozens of people. He would try and execute prisoners and traitors, often performing the deed himself. It is bizarre how a caring and secular humanist could perversely not think twice about ending a human being's life.

When the end came in Bolivia he was dispatched by a Bolivian army officer and he was alleged to have said, "I know you are here to kill me, shoot coward, you are only going to kill a man."

Meaning his legacy, ideals and philosophies would live on. Che apparently bit his hand so as not to shout out or show weakness as he was killed. They chopped his hands off and sent them to Fidel Castro to confirm to him that his greatest ally was indeed dead - those same hands that could at a flick set a backline in motion or tend to someone who was seriously ill or pull a trigger to silence someone.

The attraction and the danger in the game of union seems to attract the sort of people who live their lives the same way. That should never change . . . Viva Ché.