| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Slippers, golf balls, Eva Peron and Ché Guevara: Ireland's epic 1952 tour to Argentina

Neil Francis

Ireland's 1952 tour to Argentina was an epic adventure in the shadow of two legendary figures

Ireland rugby tour of Argentina, 1952 Expand
&lsquo;There was to be two weeks of national mourning for their &lsquo;Queen&rsquo; and international icon&rsquo; Expand
Ché Guevara Expand

Close

Ireland rugby tour of Argentina, 1952

Ireland rugby tour of Argentina, 1952

�INPHO/IRFU Collection

&lsquo;There was to be two weeks of national mourning for their &lsquo;Queen&rsquo; and international icon&rsquo;

‘There was to be two weeks of national mourning for their ‘Queen’ and international icon’

The LIFE Picture Collection via

Ché Guevara

Ché Guevara

/

Ireland rugby tour of Argentina, 1952

'Better to die standing than live on your knees.'

Ché Guevara

I am waiting to board a flight to Capetown sometime in May 1995. The fact that I don't know the date now is significant but at the time all I was concerned about was getting on the plane. We had met our English confreres in the executive lounge an hour or two before boarding and the news was good: Captains and anyone else over 6' 6" were being upgraded to first class - six from each side on the upper deck in the South African Airlines Boeing 747.

Privacy