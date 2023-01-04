The ‘what-if’ scenario is common to many team sports from highly-paid professionals down to juvenile amateurs.

Mostly this covers what you’re going to do if your star turn is carted off and the next cab off the rank splutters to a stop within minutes of leaving the bench. The only difference is in the detail.

As we turned into the New Year, teams at the upper end of sport will be reviewing their coping mechanisms. This will lurch from heat of the moment scenarios on how to deal with opponents declaring your mammy to be a slapper, to the more prosaic stuff like injuries to key performers, and even what's on the match-day music menu. It’s all part of life’s rich tapestry.

Scenario 1: Gobbygate

It was April 2009 when Harlequins pulled a fast one on Leinster in the quarter-final of the Heienken Cup. Faking blood injuries was not unique to them but being caught in the headlights certainly was. It became known as Bloodgate.

Having thereafter reformed themselves into the squeakiest, cleanest club in Christendom, along comes Gobbygate when gas man Joe Marler flaps his beak all the way into a six-week ban, with four weeks suspended until the end of the season.

His victim was Jake Heenan, formerly of Connacht, currently of Bristol. Marler told Heenan his mother was a whore.

In the written judgement on the case, Marler held his hands up, though not that high. He said he didn’t know Heenan’s mother was receiving hospital treatment, the inference being that her predicament escalated the situation. Evidently Heenan had been very offended and lost the plot when Marler let fly.

In evidence, Marler described his sledge as being a “mum joke.” He had fished in this particular pool because Heenan had just referred to him as “brother” when the Bristol player was delivering an admonishment of sorts for something at the previous ruck. Clever connection, eh?

Despite a bit of previous – in a 2016 Six Nations game against Wales, Marler had advised his opposite number to “go back to your caravan” given he was, according to Marler, a “gypsy boy.” It was one of nine bans on Marler’s rap sheet, which added up to 34 weeks of suspension.

Despite all this, the panel decided the abuse of Heenan was low end, because this kind of thing sadly is not unique in the game. Well, maybe it could be rendered virtually so if guilty players had their wallets lightened instead of their wrists slapped?

How does this fit the what-if scenario? Simple: establish clearly that, for some, part of modern warfare is to use weapons outlawed under the Geneva Convention.

So when an opponent claims your ma, or sister, or granny, has the morals of an alley cat, then understand that context is everything. Recognise it immediately for what it is and either a) return the compliment or b) suggest he must try harder.

But whatever you do, don’t overreact and wade into penalty territory.

Scenario 2: RaLand

Players love telling us they like to control the controllables. It’s part of the process that governs their lives. We think it should extend across their sporting organisations.

So if, for example, we think it makes sense on team nights out for them to be chaperoned by a few security men – whom they are introduced to and get to know at the start of the season – then control should cover all the bits and pieces in the jigsaw.

Like the match-day music playlist on the public address system.

The speed of the reaction/retraction in the RDS last weekend was instructive. Post match the crowd were treated to part of the Wolfe Tones’ song Celtic Symphony, which includes the lines “Ooh ah Up the Ra.” Having it on the playlist in the first place was hard to fathom.

You can’t expect everyone to agree with your tastes in music, so match-days must be tricky. Surely the chief criterion is not to cause offence. In the wake of the Leinster incident, and the social media comment that followed, the Tones suggested folks listen to the song in context. We’ve tried that and it’s just not working.

For us, if we were sent to Scotstoun to cover Glasgow Warriors against Leinster, and part of the musical entertainment featured the dirge about the Billy Boys being up to their knees in Fenian blood, we’d be horrified.

It beggars belief that an organisation who are mad for corporate cash to secure their part in the redevelopment of the Royal Dublin Society should have this as their calling card.

Scenario 3: Prepare for Divorce

Few coaches get to leave by the front door when it suits them, with resounding cheers from all in the building. Even Joe Schmidt, the most successful coach in Irish history – feted and fawned over everywhere he went – ended up carrying the can for failure at the 2019 World Cup once his contract was up. Separation and how it is managed should always be a box ticked, at least in pencil.

The Dragons have found this particularly painful with their divorce from Director of Rugby Dean Ryan. Back in September he took no prisoners in an interview after the hammering by Edinburgh, where he questioned the talent, desire and work-rate of his players. Not long after that it was reported he was off the premises, with head coach Dai Flanagan running the show.

Sorting out the severance, however, has taken until this week. With the uncoupling finally complete, the club statement set new standards for brevity, acknowledging when he started, when he left, and then came the gush:

“We thank Dean for his contribution and wish him every future success.”

Over and out.