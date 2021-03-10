'You've got to go on the road and win big games' – James Ryan wary of Murrayfield test despite absence of fans

Ireland's lock James Ryan (C) catches the ball in a line out during the Six Nations rugby union tournament match between France and Ireland at the stade de France in October 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland vice-captain James Ryan has challenged his team to back up their victory in Rome by beating Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Although playing on the road is nowhere near as hostile as it would be in front of full houses, the second-row says travelling to face the Scots on home soil remains a major challenge.

Still, he says winning away from home is a mark of a good team and says Ireland must show they're on the right track this weekend.

"It’s not the same going to Murrayfield with 60,000 or whatever it is," he said.

"It is different to playing them at home in the Aviva, even without fans.

"It adds an extra few per cent to what already is a huge challenge, yeah we’re looking forward to that, I think you’ve got to go on the road in this Championship and win big games and, yeah, that’s what we’re looking to do.

"They’re a very strong side who’ll be very, very motivated playing at Murrayfield.

"I think they’ve shown how far they’ve come even in the campaign so far, and I think they’re a very dangerous team.”

“You look at their back three (Duhan) van der Merwe, Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg, in terms of attacking threats they’re probably as dangerous a back three as you’ll come across in the tournament.

“Our defence will be massive, our connections in our defence will be massive, our connections in our kick chase.

"A very dangerous side and their talent is massive up-front as well. They’re an aggressive, pretty abrasive pack so it’s a big one for us.”

Ireland have not lost to Scotland since the 2017 meeting in Edinburgh, but Ryan believes the recent good record will count for little.

"Every time you play a Test match it’s another opportunity, it’s another game," he said.

"So once the game starts how you fared against them in the past probably doesn’t count for a whole lot. It’s a new game.

“I always think Scotland at Murrayfield is also a different challenge. Obviously, there’ll be no fans there but it’s still a different challenge than it would be playing in the Aviva.”

The set-piece will be key if Ireland are to win on Sunday and Ryan says the lineout is getting better under the tutelage of Paul O'Connell.

"It has improved in this campaign really, which has been great. I wouldn’t say there has been a massive change to the nuts and bolts of our line-out," he said.

“I think what Paul has introduced is little small intricacies and just levels of detail that really make a difference at this level, which has been great because I think the set-piece has been an area of our game that’s been a real positive for us so far in this campaign between our scrum and line-out, and we know how important that is at this level.

“So that’s definitely been one real positive we’re taking. It’s an area that we felt, looking back in the autumn, that could have been a bit stronger. So we’re in a good place with that now.”

Online Editors