‘You wouldn't believe how little I do with the lineout’ – Paul O’Connell gives his verdict on Six Nations start

Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell says he has been left frustrated by Ireland’s defeats to Wales and France in this year’s Six Nations.

The former captain has yet to taste success as part of Andy Farrell’s backroom team, but he has full faith that the players are putting in the kind of hard work that will get them moving in the right direction.

While there have been improvements in his own department, overall the team and coaching staff have come in for criticism for the performance levels thus far.

And, while O’Connell says that is tough to take, he says there are better days to come.

“You do feel responsibility, I felt it as a captain and you do feel responsible for the losses in many ways,” Aldi ambassador O’Connell said in a video interview with Oliver Callan.

“There is pressure, but I think we're making good progress. The players are incredibly eager, so we just have to stick to our progress and we'll come out the other side.

“I'm enjoying it, it's hard work and it's heavy going. It's tough when you lose, it's tough on the players. But that's life.

“I've been there before with Irish teams that have done well, I've been there with Irish teams when we've struggled.

“All I know from my experience is that as long as you keep working hard, keep calm and keep an open mind you come through it.

“That's what we have to do.”

O’Connell pointed to two pivotal moments in the opening games that might have led to different results.

"It's been frustrating more than anything,” he said.

"We're doing an awful lot of good and we're undoing some of that good as well with some of what we're doing.

"They've actually been two quite good performances by and large.

"It's tough, in the first game we played for 65 minutes with 14 men and produced an awful lot of good play, but probably let Wales off the hook once or twice.

"Against France, we were very close to being 10-0 up and, in the conditions, 10-0 up is a bit of a game-changer.

"It wasn't particularly dry, it had stopped raining by the time the game had started but it was still a greasy ball and it was going to be a hard game to chase.

"It was just a shame that try didn't go over.

"In fairness to France, they're in a very good place at the moment. They've great athletes and they produced two great tries with a few moments of magic.

"We're frustrated, but the boys are working incredibly hard. They're learning an awful lot, taking an awful lot of responsibility.

"That's the big thing for me, that I've noticed since I came back into camp - how much ownership the players take, how much coaching they do themselves and it's been really impressive.

"Hopefully, we learn a lot from these losses and we grow from them."

The lineout has been one of bright spots in Ireland’s performances to date, but O’Connell was keen for the players to take the credit for the improvements rather than be seen as some sort of a guru who has come in and changed everything.

“You wouldn't believe how little I do with the lineout,” he said.

"Iain Henderson, James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne - the players take a massive amount of responsibility in terms of coming up with a plan, a strategy and then delivering that strategy and making sure all of the other players for whom the lineout isn't the be all and end all - like Cian Healy or Dave KIlcoyne - they've a great way of getting everyone on board with what the strategy is and delivering that.

"It's very player led, which is scary for a coach.

"You want to be all over it, you want to be in there coaching all the time but if the players don't own what they're doing and it's very hard for them to do it with the commitment that's required.

"Even though James Ryan came off in the first game, he'd done a lot of our lineout defence strategy and it's a credit to him how well we defended after that.

"Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson did a great job last weekend. It's been good, we're only two games in and I'd imagine there will be tougher games ahead."

That ownership is something O’Connell feels is essential for a successful team.

"The big thing we've learnt over the last few years is that players need to believe in what they're doing if they're going to be able to deliver it under pressure,” he said.

"Even though you want to stand there and maybe come up with this incredible strategy yourself and get these robots to go out and deliver, it doesn't work like that.

"You've got these very, very smart players that really enjoy taking ownership and leadership of what they're doing.

"It's just about facilitating that, showing them a few ideas. Asking them what they think.

"Trying to get the players to take ownership is the big thing.

"Luckily for us, we've Iain Henderson who is captain up in Ulster and James Ryan has captained Ireland, they're really interested in doing that and they're really good to work with.

"Simon Easterby, the last few years, was coaching the defence and the lineout and one of the by-products of that is he had to facilitate the players to do an awful lot of work themselves because he was working on the defence as well.

"So, over the last few years the guys have really figured out how to solve problems themselves. They've figured out what works for them, how to present to each other too so that has been a very cool learning curve to realise these guys are way down the track already.

"It's just a question of me giving them ideas along the way."

And, for those who believe O’Connell is delivering big motivational speeches as part of his repertoire, the man who once called for Ireland to strike ‘the fear of God’ into opponents says today’s players don’t care for much rabble rousing

"Guys are ready to play for Ireland now, there's no myths. They know exactly how many metres you cover, how many tackles you've made, how many rucks you've gone to,” he said.

"So, it's about being able to deliver as an individual to make the team perform.

"It's very cool, calm and collected in the dressing-room now."

