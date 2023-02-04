| 10.1°C Dublin

exclusive ‘You think of the times on the island where things were troubled. The Irish rugby team was the one thing that persisted in solidarity’ – James Ryan

Ireland second-row praises new sense of identity in Andy Farrell’s camp ahead of crunch Six Nations opener

James Ryan: &quot;It is a very enjoyable camp to be in. A big part of that is when you&rsquo;re winning and doing well and everyone is enjoying it. It&rsquo;s no secret.&rdquo; Expand
David Kelly Twitter Email

We have been told Netflix have access all areas during this Six Nations championship but, for James Ryan, there is one place that must remain sacrosanct.

Not the dressing-room, that most sacred of inner sanctums, but somewhere far from the madding crowd, beyond the lights and the noise of the sporting theatre which begins in Cardiff this afternoon.

