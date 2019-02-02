ENGLAND coach Eddie Jones still thinks Ireland are the best team in the world but after humbling Joe Schmidt's side, the Australian believes that his side can play even better.

'You guys write it and my mum believes everything you guys write' - Eddie Jones says Ireland still number one

"It doesn't change what we think after one game," said Jones. "You guys write it and my mum believes everything you guys write.

"We're a team that is still growing, we're nowhere near our best and we're looking forward to playing better than that and we will.

"These games have nothing to do with the World Cup. They're stand-alone game between and outstanding Ireland side and an improving England side. We will worry about the World Cup.

"We just wanted to create space and kicking is one way to do that and we managed to do it, the execution and chasing was very good.

"We didn't target anyone in particular. It didn't matter who they had at full-back, they could have had Lance Armstrong at full-back.

"The intensity was key when you play against Ireland, we were prepared for that and to win that battle.

"We ripped in and shaded them in that area. We know they're a top team and well-coached but our early intensity was outstanding.

"I'm proud of our players who had ten days to prepare for this game and the country should be proud of them.

"The tight five was outstanding. The amount of selfless work Johnny May did. And the nine and ten executed our game-plan.

"These guys can play rugby, my job is to create the environment for them to get better and hopefully we're doing that and we will definitely get better.

"The leadership took a step forward today. We kept our composure and played to the referee as much as we could."

