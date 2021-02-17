| 9°C Dublin

Worrying lack of X factor leaves Irish struggling to rediscover creative spark

Cian Tracey

Challenge now for Andy Farrell and Mike Catt is to unlock attacking potential – and not just against the Italians

Ireland's coaches Paul O'Connell and Mike Catt with head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile Expand

Close

In each of last weekend’s three Six Nations games, there were several flashes of creative brilliance which led to tries, yet Ireland were the only team unable to conjure up that all-important X-factor moment.

Even Italy, who were playing in Twickenham, managed to score two well-worked tries that stemmed from clever offloads.

Ireland on the other hand benefited from a lucky bounce to score their only try in the defeat to France.

