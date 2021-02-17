Worrying lack of X factor leaves Irish struggling to rediscover creative spark

In each of last weekend’s three Six Nations games, there were several flashes of creative brilliance which led to tries, yet Ireland were the only team unable to conjure up that all-important X-factor moment.

Even Italy, who were playing in Twickenham, managed to score two well-worked tries that stemmed from clever offloads.

Ireland on the other hand benefited from a lucky bounce to score their only try in the defeat to France.

The problems in attack appear to be running far deeper than relying on individuals to create that spark, as the system under Mike Catt has yet to really deliver on its promise.

However, without the intricate set-piece moves which we had become so accustomed to under Joe Schmidt, Ireland are now desperately crying out for a bit of flair from somewhere, as they seek to discover their cutting edge.

Last weekend’s action began in London where England predictability had little trouble in seeing off Italy, and although for the second week running, the Azzurri pretty much played into the opposition’s hands, there were signs of what they are trying to do with ball in hand.

From Jonny May’s stunningly athletic finish (which technically should have been disallowed), to Anthony Watson’s electric pace, to Italy scoring two tries from offloads, there was no shortage of attacking highlights.

Later that afternoon, Scotland and Wales served up a cracking encounter in Murrayfield, which had begun so well for the home side, with Darcy Graham’s excellent try off a clever kick through from Ali Price a reminder of the improvements under Gregor Townsend.

Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell brought their usual party tricks before Wales wrestled back momentum, which was capped by Louis Rees-Zammit’s wondrous solo try.

France were not at their best on Sunday, yet Charles Ollivon’s try was a thing of beauty with three offloads unlocking the Irish defence. Even for Damian Penaud’s try, the instant switch from Matthieu Jalibert from one side of the ruck to the other is exactly the kind of instinctive play that has deserted Ireland.

Billy Burns and Ross Byrne essentially had a half each to prove that they can run the attack at the very top level, and while the system did not appear to play into their hands, neither 10 did much to ease the concerns surrounding the out-half position.

Ireland have only managed to score one try in each of their two games (even Italy have scored more against France and England) and just one came from sharp attacking play.

Robbie Henshaw can take much of the credit for Tadhg Beirne’s score in Cardiff as he ran back against the grain, to catch the Welsh defence cold. Rees-Zammit’s try lit up that game and he followed it up with two more tries against Scotland, as he brought a refreshing fearlessness, particularly for a winger who only just turned 20.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that we were saying the same thing about Jordan Larmour, whose international career is in real need of a kick-start. Larmour hasn’t been able to force his way back into the Ireland team following shoulder surgery last year, but he remains a superb talent – his ability to beat defenders with his dazzling footwork is unrivalled in this country.

The versatile back-three Leinster man may have other issues in his game that need to be ironed out, but he turns 24 this summer and should really be a player Ireland are looking to make more use of.

Jacob Stockdale’s untimely ankle injury has robbed Andy Farrell of another seriously potent attacking weapon while Joey Carbery very much falls into the same bracket.

Keith Earls looked much sharper last weekend, and even though he is far from finished at Test level, he would likely admit that his best days are behind him at 33. After a promising debut against Wales in last year’s Autumn Nations Cup, James Lowe has endured his difficulties, as the winger is quickly learning just how big the step up is.

For a player who beats defenders for fun when playing with Leinster, Lowe’s offloading ability also makes him a real handful to defend against, but so far Ireland have mostly looked to use the Kiwi as a kicking threat.

There is no doubt that Ireland have the players to produce X-factor moments and if they want to be able to beat the best and more powerful teams, then they must think outside the box in the same manner as Japan did at the last World Cup.

This is a squad packed full of potential; the challenge now for Farrell and Catt is to unlock it – and not just against the Italians on Saturday week.