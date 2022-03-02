On a typically wet Auckland night in September 2011, Ireland encountered the first high hurdle on their World Cup campaign against Australia.

For context, of the previous 17 meetings with the Wallabies, Ireland had won just two. So if you were on the credit side of that ledger you might have been tempted, in the run-up, to leave a few Is without dots and a couple of Ts uncrossed.

An hour before kick off we heard Wallaby legend, strongman and spiritual leader, David Pocock, was out. Thankfully this dropped into our laps before it was picked up by the bookies. It was a game opener if not a conclusive game changer. That bit came with a tactic Ireland were turning into performance art.

Les Kiss has become synonymous with the choke tackle. In 2011 the former Kangaroo was three years into his incarnation as Ireland defence coach, and doing a fine job. He brought detail and effect to the way men in green would hold up opponents in the tackle, earning the put-in at the scrum and the huge psychological boost that went with it.

The Aussies must not have been tuned into the same station because in Auckland that night they wandered down any number of blind alleys, and were promptly mugged. It was raucous stuff, fuelled by the patent discomfort of the Wallabies who seemed powerless to cope.

One detail Kiss didn’t have to worry about was safety. Or, opening the door to conceding penalties. Back then there was no drive to rid the game of high shots, which were considered the virtual preserve of Pacific island players who struggled to conform to the disciplinary demands of the game up here.

No, the coach was focused more on identifying the opportunity to choke a ball carrier, and then the speedy reaction of teammates to rush in and make it a stand-up affair while looking expectantly at the referee. His was a one-line affair. “Maul!” - followed by “Scrum!” Cue wild applause from the crowd.

What could possibly go wrong? Rugby being rugby, however, the game would take twists and turns every other season until we arrived where we are now: a full-on - if inconsistent - drive to rid the game of head contact.

How this has been applied has fed all sorts, from old school blowhards who love to lament a game gone soft to conspiracy theorists who reckon it’s a stick to beat the underdog.

Last weekend threw up a few examples that generated plenty of heat. In Connacht’s URC tie with the Stormers, home out-half Conor Fitzgerald was flattened by a high tackle from Ruhan Nel, for which the South African was cited.

The onsite chat between referee Ben Blain and his TMO Leo Colgan was one of those increasingly awkward exchanges where both parties would rather it was in private and off the record.

Then the Ireland versus Italy game threw up two incidents. First, the sending off of Italy replacement Hame Faiva, which changed the game for the worse. It was followed in the second half by one that did not change the game at all because it didn’t get any attention at the time: the high tackle by Ryan Baird on Alessandro Fusco.

First, these are all high shots – the issue is over the exact point of contact, the degree of force and damage, and then mitigating factors. In all of this there seems to be an acceptance that to improve health and safety, the tacklers need to lower their starting point in the first place. Problem is, they really don’t like doing this.

Joe Schmidt was quick to point out the problem here: once the tackler drops his height, it changes not only the picture but tilts the scales in favour of the carrier. Faced with a tackler who has already dropped his height, it’s easier for the ball carrier either to sit him down with a dunt or to step around him altogether. If he takes contact, his chances of a successful offload are also enhanced.

You can understand the reluctance to play ball on this one. Tacklers with the time to think reckon they can take their chances and delay till the last millisecond. Those with no time to think react late, with predictable outcomes. What we’re left with are incidents dissected awkwardly by refs and TMOs, or incidents not picked up at all.

The reality is that coaches currently are happy with the trade off between tacklers continuing to attack the ball when it’s carried chest high, and incurring penalties. Perhaps in the underground is a stat to back up this policy, so crack on.

In these circumstances, there will be no change in behaviour unless there is a change in carrot and stick. Shifting the advantage around choke tackles would involve fiddling with the fundamentals of ‘use it or lose it.’

Dropping the tackle height to the midriff would almost certainly facilitate more offloading, but that would be anathema to defence coaches around the world who go to sleep at night dreaming of making dominant tackles that bury man and ball.

Certainly that was appealing to Les Kiss back in the day when he was cornering this market for Ireland. His remit was not to predict the future, rather to make Ireland harder to play against in the present. And he achieved that.

The new world order however demands something different. If World Rugby wants to be consistent in its crusade for improved health and safety, it’s going to have to mess with the fundamentals of the game, and support referees who get battered for making big calls.