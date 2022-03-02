| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

World Rugby will have to mess with fundamentals of the game to truly change tackle techniques

Brendan Fanning

Referee Nika Amashukeli shows a red card to Epalahame Faiva of Italy. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Referee Nika Amashukeli shows a red card to Epalahame Faiva of Italy. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Referee Nika Amashukeli shows a red card to Epalahame Faiva of Italy. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Referee Nika Amashukeli shows a red card to Epalahame Faiva of Italy. Image credit: Sportsfile.

On a typically wet Auckland night in September 2011, Ireland encountered the first high hurdle on their World Cup campaign against Australia.

For context, of the previous 17 meetings with the Wallabies, Ireland had won just two. So if you were on the credit side of that ledger you might have been tempted, in the run-up, to leave a few Is without dots and a couple of Ts uncrossed.

Most Watched

Privacy