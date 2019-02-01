Women's Six Nations LIVE: Can Ireland cause an upset against England at Donnybrook?
Adam Griggs' side face a daunting task in toppling England in their opening Six Nations clash of 2019 at Energia Park. Follow the action here (kick-off 5pm).
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ireland facing tall order against the might of professional England
- Looking onwards and upwards - Offaly native Claffey is adapting to demands of Irish set-up after playing catch-up
- Miller returns to bench after horror injury on bench
- Three uncapped players in squad to face England as Adam Griggs names Ireland women's team for Six Nations opener