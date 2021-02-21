With hard cash on the line there is little room for risk-taking

An Italian colleague was speculating with us last week on the damage to morale for his team after the first two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations. You can’t wear 91 points and keep a happy look on your face, he said. Context is everything however. Italy have been getting tonked for most of their time in this competition where their last win was over Scotland in 2015. When it comes to making up the numbers they can compute pretty much any sum in their heads.

So our man has a wishlist for the coach, Franco Smith. Dear Franco, please stop getting the starters and replacements at prop back to front. Please stop hoofing every ball gathered in your own halfback line down the middle of the field. Please pick Federico Mori at 13 alongside Carlo Canna. Please settle on the right man at 15. Please keep going with the kids at halfback. Otherwise, crack on.

He could have dwelt a bit longer on the remarkable vista that is 19-year-old Stephen Varney and 20-year-old Paolo Garbisi steering the ship at nine and 10. Last week the IRFU briefed us on the pathway from hopeful teen to responsible adult in the Irish system, and one slide in the presentation stood out. It listed 25 current players who made their senior provincial debuts in the last two years. The age range for those debutants was 19 to 21. It is solid and remarkable evidence of the oven-ready nature of the modern academy player.

For Italy to be doing that at international level puts the Irish effort in the shade. It may have less to do with the wondrous nature of the Italian system and more with their desperation for direction in a department that has long been an issue. Either way, these lads are worth a while of your time. Notwithstanding the excellence of Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert, Varney and Garbisi have been the best entertainment in the tournament so far.

Ireland are the polar opposite. Johnny Sexton is struggling, period, and Conor Murray is arriving fashionably late to the party. Brilliant servants over the years, world class players at their peak, that’s all in the rear-view mirror now. The noises from Camp Ireland however can be shaped into a chorus of: give us the old dogs for the hard road. They will be back in harness on Saturday.

Rather the only entertainment in these parts has been the suggestion that next weekend would be a good time for Andy Farrell to experiment. With the Championship off the table, we’re into rearranging deckchairs. So make it up as you go?

This would cause apoplexy in the IRFU accounts department, a place of much trauma these times. Since Christmas the union have kicked off a series of monthly meetings with the provincial bean counters to keep them on message.

“The IRFU Committee is adamant that there is a collective responsibility across the IRFU and the provinces to live within our means and this will require cutting costs and financial discipline at all levels,” CEO Philip Browne wrote in a letter before Christmas to a range of interested parties across the union and provinces. He reiterated that HQ would no longer be “a lender of last resort.” That the provinces had to operate on the basis of “break-even, or better.”

So, with a difference of circa €1m in prize money between fourth and last place in the Six Nations, and half that between fifth and sixth, do you think Browne is texting the head coach along the following lines? ‘Go for it Faz, pick greenhorns if the mood takes you. I’ve got your back! Philbers.’

Perhaps not. Browne is poring over every penny, because that’s his job. Farrell is sweating over every point, because that’s his job too. He’d sooner experiment under the bedclothes with matches and kerosene.

You can argue over the return of Murray and Sexton being the best option to win the game — we think not — but Farrell is right when he says that places need to be earned, not handed out to those you hope will grab the chance with both hands. Yet the coach wants it both ways. His rationale for graduated promotion to the top table involved him name-checking Craig Casey in a group under the heading ‘Earmarked’.

“We’ve got to make sure that they’re ready,” Farrell said.

So what was Casey doing in the matchday squad against France last weekend? Getting his Ireland shirt at the presentation the night before must have been a special moment. Spending the 82 minutes on the bench the next day? Less than special.

Casey epitomises Farrell’s point perfectly that you have to earn your spot, to present a compelling case that you have what it takes to do the job better than at least all bar one of the other contenders, to get into the 23. If Jamison Gibson-Park had been injured after five minutes against France then Casey was the next cab off the rank, presenting him with more minutes on his Test debut than in any other game bar one (against Glasgow last November) this season. If you’re not confident about a new man coping with that scenario then don’t pick him.

Farrell’s gushing endorsement of Gibson-Park’s performance sounded like it was justification for leaving Casey on the bench throughout. If the same Gibson-Park now finds himself gazumped by Conor Murray then he’ll be justified in asking the coach what he was on about. This is not the time to be sending mixed messages.