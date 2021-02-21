| 8°C Dublin

With hard cash on the line there is little room for risk-taking

Now is not the time for Farrell to send players mixed messages

If Andy Farrell doesn't have confidence in Craig Casey then he shouldn't pick him. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning

An Italian colleague was speculating with us last week on the damage to morale for his team after the first two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations. You can’t wear 91 points and keep a happy look on your face, he said. Context is everything however. Italy have been getting tonked for most of their time in this competition where their last win was over Scotland in 2015. When it comes to making up the numbers they can compute pretty much any sum in their heads.

So our man has a wishlist for the coach, Franco Smith. Dear Franco, please stop getting the starters and replacements at prop back to front. Please stop hoofing every ball gathered in your own halfback line down the middle of the field. Please pick Federico Mori at 13 alongside Carlo Canna. Please settle on the right man at 15. Please keep going with the kids at halfback. Otherwise, crack on.

He could have dwelt a bit longer on the remarkable vista that is 19-year-old Stephen Varney and 20-year-old Paolo Garbisi steering the ship at nine and 10. Last week the IRFU briefed us on the pathway from hopeful teen to responsible adult in the Irish system, and one slide in the presentation stood out. It listed 25 current players who made their senior provincial debuts in the last two years. The age range for those debutants was 19 to 21. It is solid and remarkable evidence of the oven-ready nature of the modern academy player.

