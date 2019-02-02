Hopeful English rugby fans spilled on to the streets of the capital ahead of the crunch Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium today.

'Win or lose, it's going to be a bloody good match' - England rugby fans bring €15m boost to capital

While fans will be looking forward to a titanic struggle on the pitch, the influx of thirsty English fans will keep the tills ringing in Dublin pubs as it estimated coffers will be boosted by €15m.

"That's not quite as much as we'd have seen in previous years when England have visited Dublin, but it promises to be a nice boost to the local economy all the same," said Dublin Chamber public affairs head Graeme McQueen.

"We expect somewhere in the region of 10,000-12,000 England fans to make their way to Dublin this weekend," he added.

Steven Rose and his son Liam, from Coventry, in Dublin yesterday. Picture: Caroline Quinn

While Ireland are the clear favourites to win this afternoon, supporters from across the pond were talking up their chances last night.

Suzanne Snaith and her eight rugby-mad friends from Hull were a dazzling spectacle in their curly orange wigs and bright red boots. Celebrating her 50th birthday, she wanted her friends to experience a proper rugby weekend away in style. "I've played rugby for years and I'm having the time of my life here in Dublin.

"To be honest, it won't even matter if we lose. I'm just happy to be celebrating my 50th birthday with my best friends. But having said that, I would be thrilled if England got one over on the Irish."

It was the third rugby-related visit to Dublin for Liam Rose and his father Steven from Coventry.

"On both occasions we lost, but I'm hoping this will be the third time lucky," said Liam.

"I think it will be a very tight game and if we can keep the pressure on Ireland we'll surely push through. "

For Paul Forde and his 20 kilt-wearing pals from Scotland, Ireland will be the clear winners of the day.

"We're here for my brother's stag, but of course we'll be cheering on the Boys in Green.

"They're by far the stronger team, but who knows, England might surprise us all and be better on the day."

Amy Bengey from Devon believes full-back Jack Nowell will be England's secret weapon.

"I think our biggest strength is Owen Farrell, but if Nowell does his magic on the wing then England have it in the bag. Annihilating Ireland would be fantastic," she laughed. "Win or lose, it's going to be a bloody good match."

This will be the 134th meeting between the two nations.

Ireland are eight-point favourites going in to the game, after winning the Grand Slam last year.

